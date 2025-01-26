Released Hull FC man reveals rejected offer from Down Under ahead of Championship move

Jack Walker has revealed that he rejected an offer from Down Under ahead of the 2025 campaign, following his release from Hull FC.

Full-back Walker’s second stint at Hull came to an end midway through November when he was released from the remainder of his contract.

Having featured as a loanee for the Airlie Birds in 2022, he spent just a sole season back at the MKM Stadium with 14 games played across all competitions in 2024.

The 25-year-old was left without a club for a couple of months, but has since gone on to link up with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles for 2025, joining Craig Lingard’s side earlier this month.

But the coming season could have looked very different for Walker, he has revealed via his personal TikTok account (@waakka31).

Walker – who won the Super League title in a Leeds Rhinos shirt back in 2017 – has circa 13,500 followers on the platform, and regularly answers questions from viewers.

In a recent video, he replied to a question relating to playing Down Under, and revealed he declined an offer from a side in the Queensland Cup just a few weeks ago due to family reasons.

He explained: “I would absolutely love to go and play in Australia. It’s always been a dream of mine from when I was younger.

“Recently, I just got an offer through from a Q Cup team, so I was really edging to go because I didn’t have a club.

“It just wasn’t the right time (though), because my missus couldn’t take her business with her so her business would fold while we were over there.

“If I was to go by myself, I wouldn’t see (my daughter) Willow for around eight months, so that’s the reason.”