Fantasy Super League: Every club’s most expensive player on 2024 game

Fantasy Super League is now live ahead of the new season starting on Thursday, with rugby league fans invited to enjoy the free-to-play game.

Supporters (and even players!) were quick to make their initial Fantasy Super League teams when it was launched on Saturday.

Here, Love Rugby League has looked at the most expensive player from every club on the 2024 game…

Castleford Tigers – Nixon Putt (£140k)

The Papua New Guinea international is Castleford’s most expensive player on the 2024 Fantasy Super League game at £140k.

Putt is one of nine Kumuls players who will ply their trade in Super League this season, joining his international team-mates Sylvester Namo and Liam Horne at the Tigers.

The 27-year-old back-rower, who is known for his explosive carries and offloads, has penned a two-year deal with Craig Lingard’s side and will wear the number 17 jersey this season.

KUMULS: The nine Papua New Guinea stars who will play in Super League this season as Kumuls contingent in England grows

Catalans Dragons – Tariq Sims (£170k)

Sims is one of the highest-profile signings in Super League over the off-season, with the NRL veteran joining Les Dracs on a two-year contract.

The Fiji international has made more than 200 appearances over the course of 13 seasons in the NRL with the Cowboys, Knights, Dragons and Storm.

Sims, who has made six appearances in the State of Origin arena for New South Wales, is a hard-hitting back-rower with a strong work ethic, so it’s easy to see why he’s an expensive player in Fantasy Super League.

LES DRACS: Tariq Sims reveals the two former Catalans Dragons stars who ‘planted the seed’ for him to make France move

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Clune (£170k)

Clune is Huddersfield’s headline signing for 2024, with the Australian half-back arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium on a three-year contract.

Playmakers tend to be the more expensive players in Fantasy Super League, and with Clune tipped to make plenty of assists in 2024, he’s priced at £170k.

The 28-year-old, who has made almost 50 appearances in the NRL, will don the No. 7 jersey for Ian Watson’s Giants in 2024.

Hull FC – Herman Ese’ese (£170k)

The former New Zealand and Samoa powerhouse will get his first taste of Super League action in 2024 after inking a three-year contract with Hull FC.

Ese’ese, 29, is Hull’s most expensive player in Fantasy Super League at £170k, closely followed by fellow newcomer Fa’amanu Brown (£160k).

Tony Smith’s side will have a new-look front-row partnership this season, with Ese’ese and Franklin Pele wearing the numbers eight and 10 respectively.

Hull KR – Peta Hiku (£150k)

The New Zealand international has been given the No. 1 shirt upon his arrival at Sewell Group Craven Park, with coach Willie Peters going on record to say Hiku will play full-back.

However, the Kiwi star has been put down as a centre on the Fantasy game, so it could be a cheeky way of having two full-backs in your squad, and ultimately, more points!

Hiku, who has more than 200 NRL appearances under his belt, enjoyed a short spell in Super League with Warrington in 2017, scoring 10 tries in 11 games for the Wolves.

Leeds Rhinos – Lachlan Miller (£165k)

The Aussie speedster has been given the number one shirt by Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith after arriving at Headingley on a three-year contract.

Miller forms part of a new-look spine for Leeds which includes fellow new signings Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers.

Miller, who has represented Australia at the Olympics in Rugby 7s, is Leeds’ most valuable player in Fantasy Super League at £165k.

NEW BOY: Lachlan Miller reveals what he’d really ‘love’ after explaining Leeds move and why Super League could suit his game

Leigh Leopards – Matt Moylan (£170k)

Moylan is arguably Super League’s biggest signing ahead of the 2024 season.

The former Australia international will link up with Dream Team member Lachlan Lam in a mouth-watering half-back partnership for the Leopards, with their spine also including Gareth O’Brien, Edwin Ipape and John Asiata.

Moylan, who has signed a two-year contract with the Challenge Cup winners, has played almost 200 games in the NRL for the Panthers and Sharks.

LEYTHERS:Matt Moylan details Leigh Leopards switch, impromptu Ricky Leutele meeting and his drive to thrive in Super League

London Broncos – Jordan Williams (£190k)

The Broncos prop is the most expensive player in this year’s Fantasy Super League at £190k, so it is more than likely a typo or error! The most expensive and most valuable players are usually playmakers or players who have come over from the NRL.

Nevertheless, Williams is preparing to enter his fifth season with the Broncos, having made 73 appearances for the club to date.

The Stevenage-born forward honed his craft at London Skolars before his move across the capital to the Broncos, playing 45 games for the then League 1 club.

BRONCOS: London star Dean Parata pushing to buck the trend in Super League: ‘We want to compete and win games’

Salford Red Devils – Marc Sneyd (£140k)

It’s no surprise to see Sneyd being Salford’s most expensive player given his accuracy and consistency with his left boot.

Sneyd has made 55 appearances for the Red Devils over the last two seasons, being a key component of Paul Rowley’s side with his trusted kicking game: both in-game and over the sticks.

Sneyd finished last season as joint best goal-kicker in Super League alongside Warrington skipper Stefan Ratchford, with the pair on 86 per cent successful conversion rate. You’d think plenty of people will be putting the captain’s armband on Sneyd in their Fantasy teams.

St Helens – Jonny Lomax (£140k)

It’s hardly a surprise to see the recently appointed Saints skipper as their most valuable asset in Fantasy Super League.

Lomax has been one of the elite performers in Super League for a number of years now, and played an integral role in the Saints sides that did the four-peat.

The England international, who has more than 300 appearances in the Red V to his name, is one of the competition’s assist kings, which will win him plenty of points in Fantasy.

RED V: Jack Welsby on ‘righting some wrongs’, his personal drive and Saints’ hunger to regain Super League crown

Warrington Wolves – Lachlan Fitzgibbon (£160k)

Fitzgibbon arrived at Warrington in the off-season, joining Sam Burgess’ side on a three-year contract from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

The Australian back-rower made 119 appearances for the Knights, scoring 32 tries. He plays big minutes, makes plenty of tackles and has a good offload in him, so he’ll no doubt earn plenty of Fantasy points.

Fitzgibbon will likely partner England international Ben Currie in the back-row for Burgess’ side after being given the No. 12 jersey.

WIRE: The inside story on how Sam Burgess has attempted to transform Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors – Luke Thompson (£170k)

Thompson was one of the standout front-rowers in Super League with St Helens before heading to the NRL in 2020 so, again, it’s not much of a surprise to see him as one of the competition’s most expensive players in Fantasy Super League.

The England international has an exceptional engine for a prop, and will no doubt rack up plenty of Fantasy points for carries made, tackles made and metres gained.

Thompson, a two-time Grand Final winner with Saints, has inked a four-year contract with current Super League champions Wigan from 2024.

READ NEXT: A breakout star for every Super League club in 2024: Balmforth, Tennison, Edgell…