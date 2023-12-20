Hull FC lock in 2024 squad numbers: 39 shirts handed out as all nine new signings receive their jerseys
Hull FC have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2024 Super League campaign, with an eye-watering 39 shirts handed out in total, including those given to their nine new signings.
Tony Smith’s side head into 2024 on the back of a campaign which saw them win just 10 of their 27 league games, finishing a disappointing 10th.
Evidently searching for improvement, Smith and his staff have brought in nine new faces including four NRL recruits – Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Fa’amanu Brown.
In the same order as just listed, they will wear numbers 8, 11, 10 and 7 next year, with each receiving what’s always referred to as a ‘starting shirt’.
Elsewhere, back Jack Walker has returned for a second stint at the MKM Stadium after spending this year with FC’s cross-city rivals Hull KR. The 24-year-old has chosen number 31, the number he wore in his first season as a professional player.
His former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Liam Tindall joins him at Hull in 2024, and will wear number two while Jack Ashworth – brought in from Huddersfield Giants – has taken number 16.
The two other new faces in the Black and Whites ranks are Morgan Smith, signed from relegated Wakefield Trinity, and Frenchman Damel Diakhate who penned a permanent contract on the back of a successful trial. They have been given numbers 19 and 34 respectively.
Joe Cator (14), Jordan Lane (15), Will Gardiner (21), Davy Litten (23), and Nick Staveley (24) are the other Hull aces to have changed their shirt number ahead of the 2024 season.
Like Wigan, the Black and Whites always leave the number 18 shirt free. It’s ‘retired’ in tribute to the club’s supporters in recognition of their contribution as the 18th man.
Hull’s full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:
1. Tex Hoy
2. Liam Tindall
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Liam Sutcliffe
5. Darnell McIntosh
6. Jake Trueman
7. Fa’amanu Brown
8. Herman Ese’ese
9. Danny Houghton
10. Franklin Pele
11. Jayden Okunbor
12. Ligi Sao
13. Brad Fash
14. Joe Cator
15. Jordan Lane
16. Jack Ashworth
17. Cam Scott
18. The 18th Man
19. Morgan Smith
20. Jack Brown
21. Will Gardiner
22. Mitieli Vulikijapani
23. Davy Litten
24. Nick Staveley
25. Harvey Barron
26. Lewis Martin
27. Zach Jebson
28. Denive Balmforth
29. Charlie Severs
30. Matty Laidlaw
31. Jack Walker
32. Kye Armstrong
33. Mackenzie Harman
34. Damel Diakhate
35. Jeylan Hodgson
36. Sully Medforth
37. Logan Moy
38. Lennon Bursell
39. Cobie Wainhouse
40. Jack Charles
