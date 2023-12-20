Hull FC have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2024 Super League campaign, with an eye-watering 39 shirts handed out in total, including those given to their nine new signings.

Tony Smith’s side head into 2024 on the back of a campaign which saw them win just 10 of their 27 league games, finishing a disappointing 10th.

Evidently searching for improvement, Smith and his staff have brought in nine new faces including four NRL recruits – Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Fa’amanu Brown.

In the same order as just listed, they will wear numbers 8, 11, 10 and 7 next year, with each receiving what’s always referred to as a ‘starting shirt’.

Elsewhere, back Jack Walker has returned for a second stint at the MKM Stadium after spending this year with FC’s cross-city rivals Hull KR. The 24-year-old has chosen number 31, the number he wore in his first season as a professional player.

His former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Liam Tindall joins him at Hull in 2024, and will wear number two while Jack Ashworth – brought in from Huddersfield Giants – has taken number 16.

The two other new faces in the Black and Whites ranks are Morgan Smith, signed from relegated Wakefield Trinity, and Frenchman Damel Diakhate who penned a permanent contract on the back of a successful trial. They have been given numbers 19 and 34 respectively.

Hull FC lock in 2024 squad numbers: 39 shirts handed out as all nine new signings receive their jerseys including four NRL recruits

Joe Cator (14), Jordan Lane (15), Will Gardiner (21), Davy Litten (23), and Nick Staveley (24) are the other Hull aces to have changed their shirt number ahead of the 2024 season.

Like Wigan, the Black and Whites always leave the number 18 shirt free. It’s ‘retired’ in tribute to the club’s supporters in recognition of their contribution as the 18th man.

Hull’s full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:

1. Tex Hoy

2. Liam Tindall

3. Carlos Tuimavave

4. Liam Sutcliffe

5. Darnell McIntosh

6. Jake Trueman

7. Fa’amanu Brown

8. Herman Ese’ese

9. Danny Houghton

10. Franklin Pele

11. Jayden Okunbor

12. Ligi Sao

13. Brad Fash

14. Joe Cator

15. Jordan Lane

16. Jack Ashworth

17. Cam Scott

18. The 18th Man

19. Morgan Smith

20. Jack Brown

21. Will Gardiner

22. Mitieli Vulikijapani

23. Davy Litten

24. Nick Staveley

25. Harvey Barron

26. Lewis Martin

27. Zach Jebson

28. Denive Balmforth

29. Charlie Severs

30. Matty Laidlaw

31. Jack Walker

32. Kye Armstrong

33. Mackenzie Harman

34. Damel Diakhate

35. Jeylan Hodgson

36. Sully Medforth

37. Logan Moy

38. Lennon Bursell

39. Cobie Wainhouse

40. Jack Charles

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure