Hull KR 2024 squad numbers: 10 new signings receive their shirts, with 33 jerseys handed out

Hull KR have locked in their squad numbers for 2024, with their 10 new signings amongst the 33 jerseys that have been handed out by coach Willie Peters.

Peta Hiku has been earmarked to be KR’s new full-back for the upcoming season, with the New Zealand international receiving the number one shirt following his arrival from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Niall Evalds has been given the number two shirt after arriving at the Sewell Group Craven Park from Castleford Tigers.

England international Oliver Gildart has taken the number four shirt ahead of his first season with the club.

Australia-born forwards Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa take numbers 16 and 20 respectively following their moves from relegated side Wakefield Trinity.

Promising hooker Reiss Butterworth, who has joined the Robins from newly-promoted Championship side Dewsbury Rams, will wear the number 24 in 2024.

Jamaica international AJ Wallace has been given the number 26 following his end of season move from Bradford Bulls.

NRL Grand Final winner Tyrone May, a Samoa international, takes the number 27 shirt as he prepares for his debut season with Peters’ side.

England Academy international Neil Tchamambe receives number 34 following his arrival from fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

And Hull KR’s latest signing Joe Burgess, who linked up with his new club this week, will don the No. 35 jersey in the upcoming campaign.

KR’s number six jersey remains retired for club legend Roger Millward, who made 406 appearances for the Robins, scoring 207 tries and kicking 607 goals during his time at the club.

The number 18 shirt, meanwhile, has been left vacant ahead of the 2024 season.

Hull KR 2024 squad numbers

1. Peta Hiku

2. Niall Evalds

3. Tom Opacic

4. Oliver Gildart

5. Ryan Hall

6. In honour of Roger Millward

7. Mikey Lewis

8. Sauaso Sue

9. Jez Litten

10. George King

11. Dean Hadley

12. James Batchelor

13. Elliot Minchella

14. Matt Parcell

15. Sam Luckley

16. Jai Whitbread

17. Matty Storton

19. Yusuf Aydin

20. Kelepi Tanginoa

21. Corey Hall

22. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

23. Louis Senior

24. Reiss Butterworth

25. Harvey Moore

26. AJ Wallace

27. Tyrone May

28. Zach Fishwick

29. Louix Gorman

30. Leo Tennison

31. Lennie Ellis

32. Connor Barley

33. Harvey Horne

34. Neil Tchamambe

35. Joe Burgess

