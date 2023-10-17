Hull KR sign League 1 Player of the Year for 2024: ‘Wants to prove himself at the top level’

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Reiss Butterworth from Dewsbury Rams, the League 1 Player of the Year, on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.

24-year-old Butterworth – with Dewsbury for the last three seasons – captained the Rams to the League 1 title and promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking following their relegation from the second tier last term.

The hooker has some limited Super League experience already having featured twice in the top-flight for Huddersfield Giants back in 2020, and is now relishing the chance to rubber stamp his name competing with the elite week in, week out.

Wakefield-born Butterworth becomes the Robins’ seventh confirmed addition ahead of 2024, and the latest since Trinity ace Jai Whitbread was announced last week.

Looking forward to fighting for a spot in Willie Peters’ 13, he said: “I’m excited to be part of the club next season. Hull KR have really progressed on the field this year and you can see through their performances that they’re a tight knit bunch of lads. I want to be part of that and push for an opportunity in the team.

“Overall, this year has probably been my best year to date as a player. To be part of a team that won the league and to finish the year being crowned League 1’s Player of the Year capped it off well.

“Jez Litten and Matt Parcell are both top-class hookers. I’m looking forward to getting into training with them, putting in the hard work and learning from them both. They’re elite players, so I’ll be pushing to tap into their knowledge of the game.

“I’ve had a taste of Super League during my time with Huddersfield, so I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Fans can expect someone who always has a dig, works hard for his teammates and gives 100% week in, week out.”

Starting out at Bradford Bulls, the 24-year-old was loaned out to Batley Bulldogs during his time at both Odsal and the John Smith’s Stadium.

He’s also featured as a loanee for York Knights and Workington Town, and has 79 appearances to his name between the Championship and League 1, crossing for 11 career tries to date.

Butterworth now makes East Hull his fourth permanent home, and new boss Peters is excited about what his latest recruit can add to the pack.

The Australian coach added: “We’re bringing in a hungry, determined player in Reiss who wants to play in Super League, keep improving and prove himself at the top level.

“When you’ve got that, combined with someone that works hard, which Reiss does, that will give him every chance of playing in Super League. We’re looking forward to helping him develop next year.”

