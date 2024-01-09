Hull KR swoop to sign Joe Burgess following Salford Red Devils exit: ‘He’s a great addition to our team’

Hull KR have signed winger Joe Burgess on a one-year deal for 2024 following his departure from fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils.

On Tuesday afternoon, Salford released a statement to say that Burgess had been released from his contract with immediate effect following a ‘thorough investigation process’.

And now Hull KR have confirmed the signing of the three-time England international on a contract for the 2024 season.

On signing Burgess, Robins coach Willie Peters said: “We are delighted that Joe Burgess is joining Hull KR. Joe (Burgess) is an out and out winger – he’s a big body and known for his speed.

“It’s great that we can bring Joe to the club and there’s no doubt he’s a great addition to our team.

“What I like about Joe is the feedback I’ve got of him as a person, it’s all been very positive from the players he’s played with, that’s extremely important to us at Hull KR and him going to Tenerife will only build those connections with his team-mates.”

On joining Peters’ side, Burgess said: ‘I’m really looking forward to playing for Hull KR, especially playing the home games.

“I know how tough it is playing there as an away player, I’m looking forward to being on the other side of it.

“Gilly (Oliver Gildart) is my best mate, so I’m looking forward to linking up with him again, I’ve played with the skipper, Mini (Elliot Minchella), Sam Luckley at Salford and they’re all a great set of lads. That’s what it’s all about, working hard for a good group of lads.”

