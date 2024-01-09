Salford Red Devils release Joe Burgess from contract with immediate effect following ‘thorough investigation process’

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that winger Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a ‘thorough investigation process’.

The 29-year-old has scored 23 tries in 54 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving at the club ahead of the 2021 season from hometown club Wigan Warriors.

Burgess, a former England international, has moved on from the Salford Stadium immediately, with the club confirming his release from his contract.

Salford Red Devils statement on Joe Burgess departure

A statement from the club read: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process.

“As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

“Whilst the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player’s conduct was not consistent with such expectations.

“We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021.

“The club be making no further comment on this matter.”

More to follow.

