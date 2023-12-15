Tariq Sims: Catalans Dragons new boy reveals the two former stars who ‘planted the seed’ for him to make France move

Tariq Sims has revealed two former Catalans Dragons stars ‘planted the seed’ for him to make the move to the South of France – way back in 2013!

The Fiji international has linked up with the 2023 Super League Grand Finalists on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 campaign from NRL side Melbourne Storm.

In an interview with the Dragons’ YouTube channel, Sims has admitted that he’s always kept an eye on Catalans after receiving glowing references from ex-Dragons stars Greg Bird and Clint Greenshields whilst on a family holiday back in 2013.

Former Australia international Bird made 82 appearances across two spells with Catalans and was one of the dominant forwards in Super League, whilst full-back Greenshields enjoyed six seasons in Perpignan – even representing France at the 2013 World Cup after qualifying for the European nation on residency rules.

Speaking to Catalans’ official YouTube channel, Sims said: “In 2013, Clint Greenshields came to North Queensland Cowboys and my wife and I – him and his wife – were away with Greg Bird and his wife on a little family holiday and they planted the seed then in 2013, so I’ve always had my eye on the Catalans Dragons.

“Clint Greenshields and Greg Bird have always really encouraged me that if I was to come to the Super League to come here, and told me what the club was about, how it was and the culture and people involved. They haven’t said one lie yet – everything I’ve seen I’ve really enjoyed.”

Tariq Sims vows to ’embrace’ French culture as he settles into life with new club Catalans Dragons

Sims has made more than 200 appearances in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons and Melbourne Storm.

The Australia-born forward has played six games for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena as well as representing Fiji at the 2013 World Cup, qualifying to represent the Pacific Island through his mother.

Sims, whose brothers Ashton and Korbin played in Super League for Warrington Wolves and Hull KR respectively, has vowed to embrace the French way of life following his move to the Dragons.

He added: “The whole club has been really inviting towards myself and my family and it’s made the transition a lot easier.

“It’s a really big pace change from the Melbourne city life but one that we definitely embrace. We’re both country kids so to settle down into a nice little village where we are is a nice change.

“The kids will start school next year so my wife is just organising that now and I’m sure in no time they’ll be speaking better French than I can.

“We both embrace the change and the culture. We start our French lessons next week so hopefully we can pick up a lot more and join in a few more conversations, so we’re really embracing the change and the challenge that comes with Australia to France.”

