Fa’amanu Brown: Former Hull FC man signs for NRL club after returning to Australia

Former Hull FC man Fa’amanu Brown has signed for St George Illawarra Dragons for the rest of 2024 following his return to Australia, with a further year option in the club’s favour.

The New Zealand international had initially signed for Hull on a one-year deal ahead of the Super League season, making eight appearances.

But last week, Brown was granted a release from Hull on compassionate grounds so he could return to Australia to be close to his family, with his partner’s father seriously ill.

And the Dragons have acted quickly to secure the hooker or half-back on a contract for the rest of the current NRL season, with an option in the club’s favour for 2025.

St George Illawarra Dragons coach delighted to secure signing of Fa’amanu Brown

On signing Brown, Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said: “It’s great to be able to pick up a player of Nu’s calibre at this stage of the season.

“I worked with Nu for several years at the Sharks and was always impressed by his work ethic and versatility.

“He can play hooker, in the halves or in the forwards if required and will add plenty of value and experience to our squad for at least the rest of this season.”

Brown has made 56 appearances in the NRL in total, previously playing for Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights. His first spell in England came in 2021 with Featherstone Rovers in the Championship, scoring 17 tries in 27 games.

He has represented both New Zealand and Samoa on the international stage, having been born in New Zealand to Samoan parents.

In 2016, he made his international debut for Samoa, going on to represent his heritage in two World Cups. And last autumn, he made his debut for his birth nation New Zealand as he helped the Kiwis win the Pacific Championships, playing in their historic 30-0 win over Australia in the final

Brown has so far played 56 NRL games for the Sharks, Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Knights as well as 11 Test Matches for Samoa and New Zealand. His contract includes a club option for the 2025 season.

