Richie Myler says he’s ‘genuinely excited for the task ahead’ having been confirmed as Hull FC’s new director of rugby.

After reports emerged over the weekend that the ex-England & Ireland international would be taking this role, Championship outfit York – where Myler had been playing – announced his retirement with immediate effect earlier today.

And Hull have wasted no time in announcing his arrival, with their press release stating that Myler will “oversee all on-field performance aspects of the senior and academy teams, including rugby operations, recruitment, and the management of the club’s coaching staff.”

As confirmed would be the case by FC chairman Adam Pearson last week, the 33-year-old will be tasked with appointing the club’s new head coach following Tony Smith’s dismissal.

Richie Myler’s first words after being confirmed as Hull FC’s new director of rugby

Myler – who turns 34 next month – ends his playing career having made 401 appearances across club and country, with the vast majority of those in Super League.

Speaking to Hull‘s club website about the director of rugby role he’s taken on, the ex-Leeds Rhinos ace said: “Rugby league has been my life since being four years old, however, with a few unfortunate injuries in the last nine months and the sudden opportunity that has arisen to work with Adam Pearson at Hull FC is simply an opportunity too exciting to turn down.

“Hull FC is a huge rugby league club steeped in history, with a truly loyal fan base. There is no shying away from the fact that the club has lost some of its identity on the field with recent performances.

“The word rebuild has been mentioned to me over the last few days and whilst I understand the task in front of us I’m already tired of that phrase.

“The club has many promising young players on the books who clearly have a big future at the club and it’s vital that we develop and retain them.

“We also need to add more quality with experienced players and that will form a major part of my role. I am genuinely excited by the task ahead as we all look to pull together and once again seek to restore the club’s fortunes on the pitch.”

Hull FC chief discusses Myler’s arrival at the MKM Stadium

Hull sacked Smith – and assistant Stanley Gene – following a run of just one win in eight at the start of 2024, dumped out of the Challenge Cup and sat 11th on the Super League ladder.

Discussing the arrival of two-time Challenge Cup winner Myler, chairman Pearson said: “We are pleased to welcome Richie to the club to undertake a new role as Director of Rugby.

“He brings vast experience from a successful playing career and has demonstrated a clear hunger and ambition to be successful in his new off-field career.

“He has already got to work at the club with our coaching staff and players, and is actively involved in the process to find our next head coach. We are excited to see the contribution he can make to Hull FC.”

