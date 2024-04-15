York half-back Richie Myler has retired with immediate effect ahead of his reported move to Hull FC as the Black & Whites’ new Director of Rugby.

Over the weekend, Hull Live reported that the ex-Leeds Rhinos ace was set to join FC and be tasked with appointing their new head coach.

And today’s announcement of Myler‘s retirement will only add to speculation of those reports ringing true, with the 33-year-old hanging up his boots having recently surpassed the milestone of 400 career appearances.

The final three of his 401 came for Championship outfit York, who the ex-England & Ireland international joined ahead of this season from Leeds Rhinos.

York confirmed Myler – who turns 34 next month – would be hanging up his boots in a press release on their club website, stating a ‘long-term elbow injury’ as the reason behind the decision.