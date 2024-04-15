Richie Myler retirement announced ahead of reported Hull FC chief move
York half-back Richie Myler has retired with immediate effect ahead of his reported move to Hull FC as the Black & Whites’ new Director of Rugby.
Over the weekend, Hull Live reported that the ex-Leeds Rhinos ace was set to join FC and be tasked with appointing their new head coach.
And today’s announcement of Myler‘s retirement will only add to speculation of those reports ringing true, with the 33-year-old hanging up his boots having recently surpassed the milestone of 400 career appearances.
The final three of his 401 came for Championship outfit York, who the ex-England & Ireland international joined ahead of this season from Leeds Rhinos.
READ NEXT: New Hull FC Director of Rugby will appoint next head coach, owner Adam Pearson says
Richie Myler retirement announced ahead of reported Hull FC chief move
York confirmed Myler – who turns 34 next month – would be hanging up his boots in a press release on their club website, stating a ‘long-term elbow injury’ as the reason behind the decision.
Their announcement reads as follows: “York RLFC can confirm the retirement of half-back Richie Myler amid a long-term elbow injury.
“Myler sustained the injury in York Knights’ Championship clash against Doncaster RLFC and has since undergone surgery after receiving specialist guidance.
“Following the completion of the surgery, it became clear that the road to recovery was going to be an extended one and, after taking time with his family, Myler spoke with York RLFC Chairman Clint Goodchild last week and shared his decision to retire.
“Through an 18-season professional career, Myler amassed 401 appearances and scored 208 tries while representing Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and York Knights as well as earning 11 international caps for England and Ireland.
“The 33-year-old won the 2011 League Leaders’ Shield and 2012 Challenge Cup with Warrington before claiming a second Challenge Cup at Leeds in 2020, earning the Lance Todd Trophy that year.
“York RLFC would like to thank Richie for his time and efforts at the club and we wish him nothing but the best in his post-playing career.”
Including play-off games, over 300 of the Widnesian’s career appearances came in Super League, with three at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup for Ireland, representing his heritage. He ends his playing career two tries short of 200 at club level, but thanks to the four-pointers he scored on the international scene, his tally overall stands at 208.
RELATED: Jon Wilkin expects ‘deluge’ of candidates for Hull FC job as pundit identifies major IMG flaw