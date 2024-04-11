There’s plenty of promising young talent across the board in Super League, and having scoured the squad lists, 12 teenagers have made at least one senior competitive appearance for their club to date this year.

Below, in alphabetical order by surname, we take a brief look at all 12 of them…

Please note: Only players who are/were teenagers at the time of writing (April 11, 2024) and have played a game have been included.

Amongst those to miss out, as examples, are Warrington Wolves’ Leon Hayes who turned 20 in March and Catalans’ Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet who has been named as the Dragons’ 18th man but never actually got on the pitch.

Jack Charles (Hull FC) – 30/01/2006 (18)

Hull FC’s Jack Charles

Hull have had to lean on a number of youngsters already this season with suspensions and injuries heavily affecting the Black & Whites. Unlike some of his more senior team-mates, Charles – who turned 18 in January – hasn’t put a foot wrong when he’s been handed chances. The half-back has played four games, starting two, and kicked four goals overall.

Alfie Edgell (Leeds Rhinos) – 25/07/2004 (19)

Approaching the end of his teenage years, Rhinos starlet Edgell has featured twice this year, thrust in from the off away at Hull KR following Lachlan Miller’s late withdrawal through illness. The 19-year-old actually debuted in Leeds’ final game of the 2023 season, and is most definitely one for the future.

Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors) – 26/10/2005 (18)

Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Farrimond

Farrimond is another who is tipped for greatness by those around him, one of the many bright young talents that Wigan have to offer at the moment. The playmaker, 18, was due to enter the second year of an academy contract this year but such has been his impression, the club handed him a professional deal. His one competitive appearance in 2024 came at London Broncos in March.

Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves) – 05/09/2004 (19)

Few teenagers are likely to play more games this year than Holroyd, who has been given a chance by new Warrington boss Sam Burgess and taken it with both hands. The second-rower missed out in the opening round at Catalans, but has featured in all seven games since, doubling his tally of senior appearances for the Wolves already.

Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves) – 17/03/2006 (18)

The youngest player in Super League so far this year, winger Lindop was thrust into the action in Round 1 as Warrington travelled to Catalans., deputising in place of Josh Thewlis who stayed in England for the birth of his child. Then 17, Lindop scored the opening try of that clash in Perpignan with an acrobatic finish in the corner. He awaits his second senior game.

Lewis Martin (Hull FC) – 19/08/2004 (19)

Hull FC’s Lewis Martin (right) celebrates his try at Warrington in Round 2 of the 2024 Super League season

Another winger in Martin made his debut in Hull’s final game of last season, and has featured in all but one of FC’s fixtures so far this year across both flanks. The 19-year-old has two tries to his name so far, scoring in back-to-back weeks at Warrington and in the win at home against London Broncos, that the only victory of the campaign to date for the Black & Whites.

Ned McCormack (Leeds Rhinos) – 08/02/2005 (19)

It was a major coup when Leeds pulled off the signing of McCormack last April, an England rugby union youth international, with the pulling power of younger brother Fergus already being in the Rhinos academy. Elder sibling Ned, a centre, was handed his first senior appearance in the Round 7 defeat to Warrington, coming off the bench as an interchange at Headingley.

Kai Morgan (Salford Red Devils) – 30/04/2004 (19)

Morgan – whose teenage years come to an end later this month – was an off-season recruit at Salford, joining from boyhood club Leeds on a one-year deal. Having primarily been Rowley’s unused 18th man, he was handed a debut in Round 3 against Hull KR, and has now been loaned out to League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets.

Logan Moy (Hull FC) – 10/08/2005 (18)

The third and final teenager Hull have used so far this season is Moy, a local lad who offers utility value in abundance – able to slot in at full-back, half-back, hooker, or even loose forward. Moy’s debut came in Round 7 as a second half interchange as FC were well beaten at home by Huddersfield Giants.

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) – 27/06/2004 (19)

Wigan Warriors’ Junior Nsemba slides over for his try at Leigh in Round 7 of the 2024 Super League season

Nsemba is far from a new kid on the block having made his Wigan debut in 2022, and featured 15 times at senior level last year, as well as making three appearances on loan for Whitehaven. Warriors boss Matt Peet is still consistently providing the forward opportunities, and he scored his first Super League try away at Leigh Leopards in Round 7. Performances beyond his years.

Joe Stocks (London Broncos)

We’re going to have to confirm Stocks’ date of birth for absolute confirmation, but the Broncos academy product would appear to fit the bill for this criteria having made his debut for the capital club off the interchange bench in their Challenge Cup defeat at Warrington in March. He was also their unused 18th man in the Super League defeat at Hull KR earlier this month.

Max Wood (Warrington Wolves) – 28/06/2004 (19)

Wood rounds this list off having played four times at senior level for Warrington so far in 2024 following his off-season move from Wigan, Wire boss Burgess promoting youth. The 19-year-old has already enjoyed run outs for both Widnes Vikings & Bradford Bulls this year too, adding to his sole appearance as a loanee for Midlands Hurricanes in 2023. One to watch, for sure.

