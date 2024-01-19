Warrington Wolves sign former Wigan Warriors youngster as upcoming trio pen new deals

Warrington Wolves have signed young prop Max Wood on a one-year deal for 2024 following his release from Wigan Warriors.

The 19-year-old bolster’s Sam Burgess’ forward pack for 2024 as he arrives in the first team on a one-year contract, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

Wood has been on trial with Warrington during pre-season following his release from Super League neighbours Wigan at the end of last season. He will wear the number 34 shirt for the Wire in 2024.

On signing Wood, coach Burgess said: “We’ve been able to add Max (Wood) to our squad for 2024.

“His attitude since joining us in pre-season has been up to our standard and he’s a valued addition to our pack.”

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess delighted to tie down homegrown duo on long-term deals

Warrington academy graduate Luke Thomas has signed a three-year contract extension until the end of 2026, with the option for a further year.

The 21-year-old, who is a Wales international, has made six first team appearances since making his debut against Leeds in August.

Burgess said: “Thommo (Luke Thomas) is another great player with a great attitude and has lots more growth in him. Securing him on a long-term contract is fantastic for our club.”

Meanwhile, 17-year-old centre Arron Lindop has been awarded a four-year first team contract until 2027, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

Lindop was brought into pre-season training with the first team this winter and will wear the number 33 jersey this season.

Burgess added: “Arron [Lindop] is a promising young player from our own academy system. We value what he brings and look forward to seeing his progression over the next few years.”

The young trio are set to feature in next Friday’s pre-season match against Widnes at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7:30pm kick-off.

READ NEXT: Warrington tackle Ant Middleton pre-season camp as Drinkwater gives unique insight into Burgess, Gleeson coaching philosophies