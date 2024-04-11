Tony Smith has wished all at Hull FC the best for the future, explaining his disappointment as the club confirmed his departure.

Earlier this morning, reports emerged via The Yorkshire Post that FC had made the decision to part ways with the veteran head coach as well as assistant Stanley Gene.

And the club themselves have now confirmed the same, with their press release stating that the pair had exited by mutual consent.

The Black & Whites – sat 11th in the Super League table – have lost seven of their first eight games across all competitions this year, with their only win coming against newly-promoted London Broncos last month.

Tony Smith details disappointment as Hull FC confirm his departure

In that press release, Smith – who took charge at the MKM Stadium in September 2022 following his sacking across the city at Hull KR – penned a short farewell.

The 57-year-old said: “I want to wish the club and all of the players well for the future.

“It is disappointing not to see the job through which was always going to be a challenging project and I was relishing the opportunity to see it through.

“I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.”

As already noted by The Yorkshire Post, FC have now confirmed that assistant Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins will be the men in charge of the first-team for the time being, taking the helm on an interim basis.

And the statement from Black & Whites chairman Adam Pearson, again already noted by The Yorkshire Post, was repeated in the club’s release confirming Smith’s departure.

Pearson said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team.

“They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the future.

“There will be further restructuring of the club in the coming days and we will update further in due course.”