St Helens youth products Olly Davies and Josh Eaves have both been handed leadership roles at League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders for 2025.

Back-rower Davies – also able to slot in at loose – has been named as Carl Forster’s joint-vice captain alongside former Swinton Lions man Jordy Gibson, who has returned to the club from Swinton Lions.

Davies, now 29, joined Crusaders on loan from Championship side Halifax Panthers in June and having made 12 appearances, that move has now been made permanent.

The forward’s two appearances at senior level for Saints came between 2015 and 2016. After featuring in a Challenge Cup tie against York, he then took to the field in a Super 8s game against Wakefield Trinity.

In-between those two games, Davies was also an unused interchange in a Super 8s clash with Catalans Dragons.

Eaves meanwhile played four games in the Red V’s first-team between 2019 and 2021. Making his bow at first-team level in a defeat to London Broncos, the 27-year-old also spent time on loan in the top-flight with both Wakefield and Leigh.

The hooker has spent the last two years with Swinton, and has been handed a position in Forster’s five-strong leadership group in North Wales alongside fellow new recruit Lloyd Roby.

Captain Chris Barratt, who retains that position, rounds off the leadership quintet having made 92 appearances for Crusaders to date.

Boss Forster himself played five games for Saints during the early stages of his playing career.

As his leadership group for the upcoming campaign was announced, he said: “First and foremost, I have to say that I’ve been really impressed with every single one of the lads since we’ve come in for pre-season.

“The effort is 100% across the board and we’re building a really strong environment to go into what is probably one of the most difficult League 1 seasons to date.

“As for the leadership group, the five lads selected are all very well respected within the group.

“They’ll provide me and the coaching staff with any additional support which may be needed to ensure we have a successful season.”

Welsh outfit lock in 2025 Squad numbers

Crusaders have also announced their squad numbers for the 2025 campaign, which can be seen in full below…

1. Lloyd Roby

2. Jack Holmes

3. Kieran Taylor

4. Matt Reid

5. Pat Ah Van

6. Toby Hughes

7. Jordy Gibson

8. Jack Houghton

9. Pat Rainford

10. Chris Barratt

11. Sam Wilde

12. Cole Oakley

13. Olly Davies

14. Joe Baldwin

15. Shaun Costello

16. Ryan Ellis

17. Matty Unsworth

18. Liam Cooper

19. Josh Eaves

20. Jake Spedding

21. Ollie Brookes

22. Jamie Dallimore

23. Paddy Jones

24. Jamie Jenkins

25. Lloyd Evans

26. Owain Abel

27. Ben Evans

35. Jaxon Langford*

* The squad list is completed by number 35 which was retired in 2017 in memory of six-year-old supporter Jaxon Langford following his battle with stage four neuroblastoma.

