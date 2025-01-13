Former Super League duo Titus Gwaze and Matty Marsh have been named as the vice-captains of Sheffield Eagles for 2025, with Jamaica international Joel Farrell chosen as captain.

Zimbabwe-born forward Gwaze, 25, has been with the Eagles for the last two seasons – featuring 52 times across all competitions and scoring seven tries in the process.

Lining up under the Wembley arch in the 1895 Cup final against Wakefield last June, the tally of 52 is by far the most games he’s played for any club to date, with 114 senior career appearances to his name in total.

Five of those, all made off the bench, came in Super League for Wakefield Trinity between 2019 and 2020.

Versatile back Marsh, born in Hull, joined Sheffield ahead of the 2024 campaign and played 29 games across all competitions with 19 tries scored.

The 29-year-old came through Hull KR’s academy and made a total of 42 appearances for the Robins at the start of his career, including 22 in Super League.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Championship coach bemoans major pre-season disruption ahead of new campaign

Former Super League duo handed leadership roles at Championship club for 2025

New Eagles boss Craig Lingard has handed the captaincy to back-rower Farrell, who has been with the club since 2019 – scoring 40 tries in 120 appearances to date.

With his 31st birthday coming up in March, the veteran donned a shirt for Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder and Batley Bulldogs prior to linking up with Sheffield and also has 10 caps to his name for Jamaica via his heritage.

Playing in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, he is set to reach the milestone of 250 career appearances in the 2025 Championship season.

Farrell was named the Eagles’ Player of the Year last season and now takes over the captaincy from Anthony Thackeray, who hung up his boots at the end of the 2024 campaign.

LRL RECOMMENDS: BBC make Challenge Cup Second Round broadcast pick as First Round update delivered