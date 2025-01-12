Wakefield Trinity name new signing as captain for 2025 Super League return

Wakefield Trinity have announced headline recruit Mike McMeeken will captain the club in 2025, just months after joining the club.

McMeeken joined the club from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2025 season, and is one of 11 new signings to head to Belle Vue after their return to the top flight.

Mike McMeeken named Wakefield Trinity captain

The 30-year-old, who previously played for Wakefield’s bitter rivals Castleford Tigers, takes over the captaincy from Matty Ashurst, who left the club at the end of the 2024 season.

Commenting on being given the captaincy, McMeeken said: “It’s a great honour to be named captain of a club with such a great history and to be named captain at the beginning of the journey that we are going on at the moment.”

DON’T MISS: ‘He just stripped it right back’ – Lachie Miller opens up on impact of Brad Arthur

“The great thing about this club and the group we have is that even with me being named as captain we have a number of great leaders in the team with the likes of Jay Pitts and Liam Hood just two of the guys with a vast amount of experience and respect from the rest of the players.”

“I am really looking forward to the first game down at the DIY Kitchens Stadium where I lead out the team, hopefully there will be a packed out crowd for that first Super League game.”

McMeeken was a regular feature for Les Dracs during his four seasons with the club, making 81 appearances. Prior to his move to the South of France, the prop forward notched 139 appearances for Castleford Tigers, and was part of the side that won the League Leaders Shield in 2017.

He has also become a mainstay in the England squad, and has 11 caps to his name.

Wakefield head coach, Daryl Powell, added: “I am delighted to announce Mike McMeeken as our captain for the 2025 season. Mike has grown massively over his career as a player and a leader and I believe he will lead our leadership group in an outstanding way, he will lead the team as he does by example, but also with his knowledge and experience of playing the game at international level and in big games across his career.”

READ NEXT: Wakefield Trinity 2025 scout report: best 17, squad contract status, signings analysed