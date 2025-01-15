Two former Hull FC men have reportedly come to blows in a pre-season friendly, with a red card and a gruesome injury to show for it – but both to the same player!

Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers and League 1 newcomers Goole Vikings met at Post Office Road on Tuesday evening in what was intended as a pre-season hit out.

Up until the 66th minute, it proved exactly that. Featherstone were already in an unassailable position where the scoreboard was concerned, and ended up comfortable 46-6 winners come full time.

But Rovers had to play the final 14 minutes of the clash with a man fewer on the field after a red card for Connor Wynne following a fracas.

Wynne’s dismissal came for an offence of punching, but post-match, it’s emerged that he did so in retaliation – after having a chunk taken out of his finger, allegedly by ex-Hull FC youngster Jeylan Hodgson.

Ex-Hull FC pair embroiled in ‘biting’ allegation in pre-season friendly as gruesome images shared

Hodgson was placed on report by the match official, so we may well not have heard the last of this, particularly when you see the pictures of Wynne’s finger.

Featherstone’s medical team had to sew part of it back together, with one of Wynne’s relatives posting the pictures of the injury on X following the game.

Abbie Haywood – @abbiehaywood4 – shared the following three images underneath the post on X in which Fev informed their supporters of the red card.

Connor Wynne’s finger following the friendly between Featherstone Rovers and Goole Vikings – Image credit: @abbiehaywood4 on X

Back in 2018, Jack Bussey – then a Toronto Wolfpack player – received an eight-match ban for biting the ear of Toulouse Olympique’s Bastien Ade during a game in The Qualifiers.

Last season, we also saw Catalans Dragons’ Cesar Rouge accused of biting Hull KR star Mikey Lewis’ finger during a Magic Weekend clash.

The Frenchman was cited by the Match Review Panel, but avoided any further punishment after a review of the footage cleared him of any wrongdoing.

If Hodgson is found guilty of the offence here, he could miss a large chunk (pardon the pun) of games at the start of Goole‘s maiden League 1 campaign.

The hooker only joined Scott Taylor’s side ahead of 2025 from Hull’s youth ranks having also spent time Down Under in Newcastle Knights’ development programme.

The Rugby Football League have been approached for comment by Love Rugby League.