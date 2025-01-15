Super League clubs voted against making dramatic changes to both the salary cap and the overseas quota on Tuesday, which could have a major say in the future of Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils are still hopeful of securing fresh investment before the start of the new season which would stave off the threat of them having to cash in on some of their biggest assets.

But if they do need – or decide – to sell, then their chances of doing so has just been made significantly more complex after clubs voted against a joint proposal to allow salary cap and quota exemption for Salford players.

Incidentally, Love Rugby League has been told that the vote was a singular one, rather than two separate votes on the salary cap and the quota situations independently. Sources have indicated that had the votes been split, quota exemptions would have almost certainly been given the green light, while cap changes would have been still voted down.

But it means that numerous clubs are, for the time being at least, now categorically out of the running when it comes to signing players from the Red Devils.

Two that can emphatically have lines drawn through them are Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR. The Rhinos were interested in the prospect of re-signing Kallum Watkins at the very least, but they are full on the salary cap, and unable to do further business without departures. It is now likely they start 2025 with what they have.

Love Rugby League revealed interest from Rovers in both Marc Sneyd and Nene Macdonald: but they are full on the quota and the salary cap, so now can’t do any business unless someone leaves. Like with Leeds, that would represent a surprise at this stage in proceedings.

But there are clubs who can still operate in the market.

Chief among them? A couple of teams with space on the quota and a good chunk of salary cap room. One of those? Leigh Leopards. They remain interested in a deal for Marc Sneyd and are on the hunt for a premiere half-back to partner Lachlan Lam. They have tentative interest in other Red Devils players, too. But Sneyd is their primary target.

Hull FC don’t have quota space, but they do have interest in Sneyd and Deon Cross, as reported by Hull Live. They would not be able to sign any overseas Red Devils players, though.

The clubs with quota space outside of Leigh instantly become more interesting in this situation: Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity. Both have room on the cap to do a deal too, with Huddersfield already under and Wakefield now a good chunk under after Luke Bain’s departure earlier this week.

Castleford Tigers are in a similar situation to Hull FC; no room on the quota, but definitely room on the cap to do a deal. They have, in fact, deliberately held back salary cap space in the eventuality a quality signing materialises as the new season approaches.

So while some clubs now can’t watch with interest if the Salford situation develops, there are still a good chunk of clubs who would be willing to step in if the Red Devils have to sell.