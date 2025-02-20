Super League outfit Hull KR have formally confirmed their dual-registration partnership with League 1 new boys Goole Vikings for 2025.

The pair’s partnership had already been widely reported, with young KR duo Lennie Ellis and Leo Tennison already linking up with Goole.

Hooker Ellis was the first of the pair to do so, featuring in the Challenge Cup for the Vikings against Wakefield Trinity earlier this month.

He then lined up alongside front-rower Tennison in last weekend’s 1895 Cup victory against North Wales Crusaders.

Hull KR officially confirm dual-registration partnership with League 1 new boys

The dual-registration rule was introduced in 2013, and allows players from both sides able to play for one another.

Though in the most part here, it allow KR’s fringe players the opportunity to gain first-team experience and play competitive rugby in League 1 for development purposes.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they are be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player is restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and is not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, KR played on a Friday and Goole on a Sunday.

As their link-up with last year’s Super League Grand Finalists was announced, Vikings boss Scott Taylor said: “This is a good opportunity for both clubs, as we continue to build a strong and competitive squad, while further enhancing our commitment to seeing players progress within East Yorkshire.

“We have a good relationship with all the local clubs and this becomes an extension of that, giving us the opportunity to utilise Hull KR players when required, and also providing them with a competitive and professional environment in which they can develop their game away from the rigours of week in, week out Super League.

“We have a good squad at the Vikings and they will remain our priority, but this partnership will allow us to make quality additions to our group as and when required, as we’ve seen with the impact of Lennie Ellis and Leo Tennison in recent weeks.”

