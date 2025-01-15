Super League’s brand new disciplinary process has fast emerged into one of the biggest talking points of the entire off-season.

A new points-based system has been introduced for 2025, which is set to be finally confirmed by the Rugby Football League in the coming days.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that players would carry over tallies from 2024 based on the charges they received last season. However, with only five grading bands this year compared to six last year, the charges players received have been lowered by one grading.

That means that any Grade B charge a player picked up in 2024 is classed as a Grade A in 2025, which is worth one point on a player’s personal record. A 2024 Grade C is a B – so three points – any Grade D charges from last year are classed as Grade C, which is five points, and any Grade E incidents are treated as Grade D on this year’s tally, which is 12 points.

A full explainer as to how the system works – and the amount of points required for certain suspensions – can be viewed below.

In total, there are a whopping 99 Super League players who are carrying charges from last year into this, meaning they will start the 2025 campaign with points on their record. Many have just one point: some have a lot, lot more.

With six points meaning a one-game ban as the starting point for suspensions, here is every club’s breakdown of the players they have with points on their record.

Castleford Tigers: 9

Alex Mellor 1, Cain Robb 1, George Griffin 1, Jenson Windley 1, Liam Horne 7, Liam Watts 12, Muizz Mustapha 3, Nixon Putt 1, Sylvester Namo 15.

Catalans Dragons: 8

Arthur Romano 1, Bayley Sironen 1, Ben Garcia 1, Franck Maria 1, Julian Bousquet 1, Oliver Partington 1, Paul Seguier 3, Tommy Makinson 8.

Huddersfield Giants: 5

Ashton Golding 1, Elliot Wallis 3, Fenton Rogers 18, Liam Sutcliffe 6, Sam Hewitt 6.

Hull FC: 13

Amir Bourouh 2, Brad Fash 1, Cade Cust 1, Denive Balmforth 4, Harvey Barron 4, Hugo Salabio 1, Jack Ashworth 3, Jed Cartwright 3, John Asiata 4, Jordan Lane 2, Ligi Sao 10, Yusuf Aydin 4, Zak Hardaker 1.

Hull KR: 9

Elliot Minchella 4, Jack Brown 4, Jai Whitbread 3, James Batchelor 1, Kelepi Tanginoa 1, Michael McIlorum 16, Peta Hiku 2, Sam Luckley 4, Sauaso Sue 1.

Leeds Rhinos: 5

Andy Ackers 1, Cameron Smith 2, Jake Connor 1, James Bentley 1, Sam Lisone 5.

Leigh Leopards: 9

Brad Dwyer 1, Darnell Macintosh 1, Edwin Ipape 1, Frankie Halton 1, Josh Charnley 2, Lachlan Lam 1, Owen Trout 1, Robbie Mulhern 2, Tom Amone 1.

Salford Red Devils: 7

Brad Singleton 1, Chris Hankinson 1, Esan Marsters 2, Justin Sangare 4, Ryan Brierley 1, Shane Wright 2, Tim Lafai 6.

St Helens: 7

James Bell 1, Jonny Lomax 13, Konrad Hurrell 1, Mark Percival 6, Matty Lees 4, Morgan Knowles 3, Moses Mbye 2.

Wakefield Trinity: 6

Corey Hall 5, Jake Trueman 1, Josh Griffin 1, Matty Storton 4, Mike McMeeken 1, Olly Russell 1.

Warrington Wolves: 8

Ben Currie 1, Danny Walker 1, George Williams 1, James Harrison 6, Jordy Crowther 3, Lachlan Fitzgibbon 3, Paul Vaughan 8, Sam Powell 1.

Wigan Warriors: 13

Abbas Miski 1, Adam Keighran 1, Brad O’Neill 1, Ethan Havard 1, Harry Smith 13, Jake Wardle 1, Kaide Ellis 1, Liam Byrne 15, Liam Farrell 1, Luke Thompson 5, Patrick Mago 1, Sam Walters 1, Tyler Dupree 3.