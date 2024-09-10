With Super League clubs well on with their recruitment plans for 2025, attention is already beginning to turn towards long-term goals and objectives at a number of sides.

Leeds Rhinos still have plenty of work to do in terms of their recruitment for next season, with only Ryan Hall announced as a new signing for 2025 so far.

The Headingley outfit have already confirmed the departures of the following six players come the end of this year: James Donaldson, David Fusitu’a, Kieran Hudson, Corey Johnson, Rhyse Martin and Luis Roberts.

But what is the state of the remainder of their current squad?

Love Rugby League has put together the contractual situation of every player in the Rhinos’ ranks and when their existing deal expires…

RHINOS: Leeds Rhinos flying high in updated Super League form table following Round 25

Every Leeds Rhinos player’s contract situation with TWELVE off-contract in 2025

As things stand, Brad Arthur’s side are set for an overhaul come the end of next season. The Australian head coach himself is only contracted until the end of 2025, and so are 12 of his squad.

Those include homegrown prop Mikołaj Oledzki and back-rower James Bentley as well as overseas trio Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone and Paul Momirovski.

A further 11 players are then out of contract in 2026, with star half-back Brodie Croft among those as well as England international winger Ash Handley, full-back Lachie Miller and captain Cameron Smith.

Regular starters Harry Newman and Andy Ackers are both also set to see their current deal expire at the end of the 2026 campaign.

There is very little experience in the players whose contracts are set to expire beyond that, with the 10 off-contract in 2027 including the likes of Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb and Marcus Qareqare – the younger brother of Castleford Tigers winger Jason.

Finally, youngster Presley Cassell is the only current contracted Rhinos player whose current deal expires at the end of the 2028 season.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player out of contract at the end of 2024 with over 75 STILL available

Expiring in 2025 (12)

James Bentley, Matt Frawley, Morgan Gannon, Mickael Goudemand, Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Paul Momirovski, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Mikołaj Oledzki, Leon Ruan, Justin Sangare

Expiring in 2026 (11)

Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft, Joe Diskin, Alfie Edgell, Ash Handley, Ned McCormack, Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Jack Sinfield, Cameron Smith

Expiring in 2027 (10)

Joe Butterfield, George Brown, Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack, Jayemm Oladipupo, Riley Lumb, Marcus Qareqare, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead, Harley Thomas

Expiring in 2028 (1)

Presley Cassell

RHINOS: Leeds Rhinos duo in LoveRugbyLeague‘s Super League Team of the Week from Round 25