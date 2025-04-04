Every Challenge Cup attendance record set to be broken in quarter-finals

This year’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals all carry with them varying levels of intrigue – but there are sure to be some incredible attendance records set.

All four games are hugely unpredictable, and it’s anyone’s guess as to which quartet will be in this weekend’s semi-final draw.

That creates interest – and it appears to have been replicated in the ticketing sales. A large element of the focus is, understandably, on the Hull derby: but there’s potential records in the offing elsewhere, too.

Here’s a look at what could be broken records-wise over the coming days..

Wakefield’s biggest cup crowd of summer era

Crowds are well and truly on the up at the DIY Kitchens Stadium – and the theme is continuing this weekend in the Challenge Cup.

Wakefield are making a mockery of the notion that crowds normally struggle for cup games, with a bumper crowd expected on Friday night when they face Leigh. And it could yet be their biggest EVER for a cup tie in the summer era.

That record currently stands at 8,005 for a tie against Bradford Bulls in 2000 – which might be a push, but over 6,000 tickets had already gone as of Thursday afternoon.

🆙🆙🆙 Ticket sales are flying up…Our top Challenge Cup crowd of the summer era, dates back to 2000! Can we get a sell out?? 👉🏻 https://t.co/hdJjJpbfOm#UpTheTrin pic.twitter.com/TcLtdLd8dt — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) April 3, 2025

Another game against the Bulls in 1999 attracted over 7,000 – that could well be a good target to aim for in West Yorkshire.

Hull’s biggest home cup crowd for 64 years

Of course, most of the records are to be found in Hull this weekend – with both clubs contributing to what will be an unforgettable occasion.

And the Black and Whites have already revealed that the gate at the MKM Stadium will be the biggest for a home Challenge Cup tie since 1961!

That automatically means it will be the biggest ever seen for a cup tie at their current home ground.

The biggest EVER cup quarter-final gate for 36 years

You have to go all the way back to 1989 to find a bigger crowd for a Challenge Cup quarter-final than the one that will be in attendance at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

That day, Leeds hosted Widnes at Headingley: with over 26,000 watching Widnes prevail.

Biggest non-final gate for 17 years

Saturday afternoon will also ensure the biggest crowd for a cup game outside of the final since the 2008 semi-final between Leeds and St Helens in Huddersfield.

We’re sure there’s a lot more records that will tumble over the coming days, too!