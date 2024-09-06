England squad announcement winners and losers as St Helens duo miss out and Leeds Rhinos man gets chance to impress

England head coach Shaun Wane has named an initial 31-man train-on squad ahead of this autumn’s two-match test series against Samoa.

The England squad in full is as follows:

Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Tyler Dupree, Herbie Farnworth, James Harrison, Ethan Havard, Chris Hill, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Liam Marshall, Mike McMeeken, Elliot Minchella, Robbie Mulhern, Junior Nsemba, Harry Newman, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Luke Thompson, Danny Walker, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young

Below, we take a look at the winners and losers from the squad announcement…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Uncapped Wigan Warriors duo in 31-man England squad with surprise names included and omitted

Winners

John Bateman

Bateman will turn 31 come the end of this month, and many thought the time had come for him to pass the shirt onto someone else, so getting into the squad is certainly a win on his part.

He’s not lit Super League alight since joining Warrington Wolves on loan, but chief Wane has stuck with him, and he’ll get a chance to impress on the international stage again.

Chris Hill

Prop Hill is probably the most surprising pick in the squad, but it’s a win for him in terms of being able to extend his long international career having first donned an England shirt back in 2012.

Set to turn 37 the day after this Samoa series ends, the veteran hasn’t enjoyed a tremendous year with Huddersfield, and has confirmed he will be leaving the Giants at the end of this year with rumours emerging that he could be heading to the Championship in 2025.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Warrington Wolves speedster makes England admission

Liam Marshall

We might FINALLY see Marshall earn a first-ever England cap. Having only previously played in a World Cup warm up game against Fiji ahead of the 2022 tournament, the Wigan Warriors ace is probably Super League’s best winger at the moment.

He’s been in the England conversation for years, and with Tommy Makinson not involved this autumn, you get the feeling he might feature.

Harry Newman

Leeds centre Newman makes the cut for Wane’s 31-man squad, and you feel that’s based upon a bit of loyalty rather than current form, as it’s fair to say the youngster has had an indifferent year at club level.

The 24-year-old played all three games of last year’s Tonga test series, notably scoring a try in the last of the three games at Headingley. He was also involved in the mid-season test victory against France back in June. Wane will hope his loyalty in picking Newman is rewarded.

LRL RECOMMENDS: How every Super League club’s IMG score is impacted by this year’s position with Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards among big winners

Losers

Josh Charnley

Leigh flier Charnley is most definitely in the conversation when it comes to the best wingers in Super League, but another international squad selection has come and gone where he’s not involved.

The Leopards ace is 33, and hasn’t pulled on an England shirt since November 2014. There isn’t much more he could do to get recognised, so you feel his international chances could well be done now. Perhaps a victim of the quality in his position available to Wane.

George Delaney

St Helens have had a difficult year all round, but we were almost convinced that Delaney would at least make this extended train-on squad. The young forward hasn’t made his international bow yet, but was the unused 18th man against France in June.

We’re not sure his form has been that bad that he warranted dropping entirely, so again, perhaps just a victim of the quality at Wane’s disposal. Delaney is only 20, so there’s still plenty of time for him to make his mark on the international front.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Martin Offiah makes Great Britain admission as more details of Lions return emerge

Alex Walmsley

The same can’t be said though for Saints team-mate Walmsley, who turned 34 in April. Big Al hasn’t been an England regular for a long time, last donning a shirt on the international stage in June 2022 against the Combined Nations All Stars.

After a lengthy injury lay-off, the veteran prop hasn’t found any sort of form since making his return, but we’re surprised he’s not at least made the 31, even more so when you look at some of those who have done and their own respective form.