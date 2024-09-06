Wigan Warriors pair Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall are the two uncapped players in Shaun Wane’s 31-man England squad for this autumn’s Test series against Samoa.

Nsemba and Marshall have been outstanding for the Warriors this year, and their form has been rewarded with inclusions in the extended squad that will be trimmed ahead of a two-Test series against the Samoans at the end of this season.

Wane has, largely, stuck with a tried and tested group of players, with the Wigan pair the only players included yet to win an official Test cap for England.

There are six NRL-based players included in the squad, handing Wane a major boost ahead of the series. Influential Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley is included along with his club team-mate, Dom Young. Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth and Souths prop Tom Burgess are once again included, too.

And two players who left Wigan to head to the NRL last season, Newcastle’s Kai Pearce-Paul and Canberra’s Morgan Smithies, are also named. Warrington forward John Bateman is also included.

There are some surprise picks, too. Huddersfield forward Chris Hill, who recently announced he would be leaving the Giants at the end of the season, is named in Wane’s squad once again while despite an indifferent season at club level, Leeds centre Harry Newman retains his place after impressing Wane in last year’s Test series against Tonga.

Wigan have the most players in the 31-man squad, with seven Warriors named. Leigh Leopards have a sole representative, with prop Robbie Mulhern also making the cut.

On the squad, Wane said: “I’m pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad as we look ahead to the end-of-season Test Matches against Samoa.

“There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places.

“With a few weeks still left in both domestic campaigns, I am expecting these players to continue to stand up at the business end of the season and earn their place in the final squad I assemble to face Samoa.

“There is definitely a bit of history and rivalry between ourselves and the Samoans following the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, and we will be hoping people come out to support us as we look for a series victory on home soil.”

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson was named by Wane, but has subsequently withdrawn for personal reasons.

England 31-man squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington Wolves), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Sydney Roosters).

