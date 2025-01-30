Dual-code great Wendell Sailor, the father of new St Helens recruit Tristan, has denied allegations he drunkenly assaulted two men in a bar last year: pleading not guilty to all charges in the dock earlier this week.

50-year-old Sailor, who played more than 300 games across both codes, is alleged to have refused to leave the vicinity of a bar in the centre of Sydney after being refused service on the night of November 6, 2024.

He has been accused of assaulting two men, and intimidating one of them during the incident – charged with two counts of common assault, behaving in an offensive manner, refusing to leave a licensed premises and stalking or intimidation.

Appearing in a brief hearing at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, Sailor pleaded not guilty to every one of those charges.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Warrington Wolves star ‘narrowly avoids jail’ in Australia

Dual-code great Wendell Sailor denies drunken assault charge Down Under

The former Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons winger represented Australia in both league and union, winning the 2000 World Cup with the Kangaroos and finishing as the top try-scorer in that tournament.

He brought an end to his career in 2009 and has gone on to appear on numerous reality TV shows Down Under, including The Celebrity Apprentice and The Masked Singer.

Son Tristan, 26, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Super League side Saints ahead of the 2025 campaign having also donned a shirt in the NRL for both St George and the Broncos.

Sailor senior’s pleas of ‘not guilty’ in court on Thursday came after police struggled to produce key CCTV footage in relation to the incident.

The matter will return to court on March 20.

LRL RECOMMENDS: New St Helens recruit Tristan Sailor reveals incredible James Graham influence in switch from NRL