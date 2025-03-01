St Helens made it three wins from three to continue their perfect start to the new Super League season with victory at Wakefield Trinity.

Paul Wellens’ side were worthy winners to not only maintain their unbeaten run in 2025, but strengthen their impressive defensive record, too: having conceded just two tries in their first three games.

And as you would expect, there were a number of wonderful performances from the Saints to secure arguably their most impressive victory of 2025 thus far.

Here are the Saints player ratings from the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Jack Welsby: 9

An imperious display from the England star. The highlight reel assist for Kyle Feldt’s try will grab the headlines but Welsby was generally outstanding. His kicking game, in particular, caused Wakefield problems all afternoon.

Kyle Feldt: 7

Settling into life in Super League nicely with some strong carrying and a fine one-handed finish for his try.

Harry Robertson: 9

Moulding into a wonderful centre. His try was fantastic, and while there was a big error in the first half, defensively Robertson more than held his own. Looks the part in that position and hard to see him being dislodged any time soon.

Mark Percival: 8

Some lovely touches, impressive from the kicking tee and while one senior centre is struggling to get in at St Helens, the other continues to look the part.

Jon Bennison: 7

Bennison has taken the chance after Lewis Murphy’s injury with both hands. Another really good all-round display.

Tristan Sailor: 8

Has all the makings of a fine addition to Super League. Wonderful piece of play for the crucial Daryl Clark try and is linking up well with Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby already.

Jonny Lomax: 8

Has assumed the role of St Helens’ chief marshal really well, allowing the likes of Welsby and Sailor to flourish in return.

Alex Walmsley: 8

Has started the season really well, and there are shades of the Alex Walmsley we have come to know throughout his career as one of the world’s best forwards.

Daryl Clark: 9

Sublime at hooker, as always. Big minutes – 74 in total – and an even bigger impact from a hooker still undisputedly one of the best Super League has to offer.

Matty Lees: 8

A typically commanding display from the man who is fast emerging as the leader of St Helens’ pack.

Curtis Sironen: 7

Questions asked about the validity of his involvement for the first-half try – but you know what you’re going to get from Sironen every single week.

Joe Batchelor: 7

Linked up well on the right edge with Robertson and Feldt.

Jake Wingfield: 7

Did a good job in the absence of Morgan Knowles.

James Bell: 7

All of St Helens’ bench helped continue the good foundation laid by the starting pack: and Bell was certainly among them.

Matt Whitley: 7

Came off the bench and provided plenty of impetus – including a crunching tackle on Lachlan Walmsley in the final moments.

Agnatius Paasi: 7

All-action and plenty of energy off the bench.

George Delaney: 8

Put himself about really well and is emerging into a really impressive Super League forward that will be in Paul Wellens’ 17 most weeks.

LAS VEGAS PREVIEW

👉🏻 Former Wigan Warriors star hopes to silence hometown fans in Las Vegas

👉🏻 Every country that’s hosted Super League games ahead of Las Vegas clash

👉🏻 NRL supremo praises Super League as major hint on 2026 Vegas plans dropped

👉🏻 Wigan and Warrington to take Super League game on road in 2026 with locations explored