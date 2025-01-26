New St Helens recruit Tristan Sailor reveals incredible James Graham influence in switch from NRL

New recruit Tristan Sailor has revealed that St Helens legend and former team-mate James Graham had a strong influence in his move to the club for 2025.

Maghull-born Graham made 237 appearances for Saints across two stints, winning two Super League titles along with three Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge.

In-between those two stints, the 45-time England international also forged a sterling career Down Under, making 186 NRL appearances between Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

It was at the Dragons where the 39-year-old linked up with Sailor, who has penned a two-year deal at Saints to make the move into Super League for the first time in his career.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Who refereed your Super League club the most times in 2024?

‘I actually first heard from Jammer through the grapevine that St Helens were interested’

Sailor came through the youth ranks at St George, and made five NRL appearances before moving on to Brisbane Broncos, the club he’s joined the Red V from.

The 26-year-old spoke to LoveRugbyLeague at Saints’ pre-season media day earlier this week, and revealed how Graham – affectionately known in the game as ‘Jammer’ – had influenced his decision to make the move to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He explained: “I was looking at the option of coming over and what pathway would be the best for me. I came on to the conclusion of St Helens – they’re such a successful team and they’ve got a culture of success here, that’s what they’re known for.

“It’s a team with high expectations, a great fanbase and great players. I spoke to Broncos because I had another year left on my contract, they released me which is a credit to them, and I managed to get the deal sorted.

“I actually first heard from Jammer through the grapevine that St Helens were interested. Through that then tossed up whether I’d be open to coming over, and that’s when I had that communication with the Broncos to allow me to speak to other clubs.

“I chose St Helens and decided upon coming over.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: 7 Wigan Warriors academy graduates who thrived elsewhere, including St Helens legends

‘The biggest things from him were the seeds he planted when I was younger’

2008 Man of Steel Graham rounded off his career back at Saints in 2020, returning for a sole season and winning his second Super League title.

He’s now back Down Under, but Sailor hasn’t made the move over to England on his own – with Lee Briers joining him in leaving Brisbane for the North West as he takes up a role as one of Paul Wellens’ assistants.

Sailor continued: “I had Briersy there, and he grew up on Knowsley Road, so he always spoke about how good a club St Helens are in the community too.

“I had Jammer back in the day at the Dragons telling his stories about St Helens, too.

“The biggest things from him were the seeds he planted when I was younger, and he obviously brought up that they were interested, speaking nothing but highly of the club.

“Him and Briersy were good people to bounce off, because they’re both objective. I wasn’t overly close to them, but they could see it from an objective point of view – understanding the position I was in at the Broncos and stuff like that.

“Those conversations are so valuable, I don’t think that can be exemplified enough. It is a massive decision and I’m someone that puts a lot of thought into a decision like this.

“Now I’m here, I’m never going to say I made the wrong decision – I’m just going to go all in.

“To have those conversations was incredibly valuable, and it’s moving to the other side of the world, but that’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid. I’m glad I could finally do it.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Where Are They Now? The 2015 Super League Dream team, including St Helens duo