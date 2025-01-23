Who refereed your Super League club the most occasions in 2024?

Super League supporters have an, erm, unique bond with match officials: whether it’s good, bad or indifferent.

Some fans are adamant they get the same referees for their games on a frequent basis: but how true is that theory? Naturally, one match official does have to take charge of more games of a said team than anyone else, but how wide is the gap?

There were nine match officials who took charge of games in Super League last year. Here’s who was given the honours the most for every single team – and how many times they were the man in the middle.

The results may well shock you..

Castleford Tigers: Aaron Moore/James Vella

It was a tie between two officials for most Super League games refereed involving Castleford Tigers in 2024, with Aaron Moore and James Vella both taking charge of six games each.

They had a fairly similar record across those games too, with the Tigers winning just one of each of those six games.

Huddersfield Giants: Tom Grant

Grant took charge of almost a third of Huddersfield’s 27 league games in 2024, officiating the Giants eight times in Super League. That included a run of three successive games in March and April, during which time they defeated both London and Hull FC.

Aaron Moore was the next most frequent official on Huddersfield games, refereeing them five times in Super League.

Hull FC: Aaron Moore/Liam Moore

It was the Moore show for Hull FC in 2024, with both Aaron and Liam taking charge of five separate Hull games in Super League.

Hull KR: Tom Grant/Liam Moore/Jack Smith

Exactly two-thirds of Rovers’ 27 league games were officiated by just three match officials, with Tom Grant, Liam Moore and Jack Smith being appointed to 18 of Rovers matches.

The trio took charge of games involving the Robins six times apiece throughout 2024. Moore was the man in the middle for the first two Hull derbies of 2024: both of which Rovers won handsomely.

Leeds Rhinos: Chris Kendall/Liam Moore

Rhinos fans may have expected one name on this list given the, erm, relationship they have with Kendall: who incidentally, is undoubtedly one of Super League’s best officials.

Kendall took charge of six Leeds game in 2024, but only once after June as he was drafted towards the bigger and more consequential games, underlining the respect he carries at the RFL.

Moore also refereed Leeds on six occasions in Super League in 2024.

Leigh Leopards: Liam Moore

No man took charge of more Leopards games in 2024 than Liam Moore – who was the man in the middle for over a quarter of their 27 regular-season fixtures!

Moore refereed Leigh games in Super League no fewer than seven times throughout last year, including vital games against the likes of Warrington Wolves and St Helens towards the end of the campaign.

Salford Red Devils: Chris Kendall

The Red Devils had a memorable season in 2024, with Kendall their most-used match official. He took charge of six of Salford’s Super League games, more than anyone else.

St Helens: Liam Moore

No match official refereed one team more than Liam Moore with St Helens in 2024. He was the referee for Saints fixtures a whopping eight times across their campaign last year. That included their final two games of the year.

Warrington Wolves: Liam Moore

Moore was also the most regular match official at games involving the Wire across Super League and the play-offs in 2024.

He took charge of six Warrington fixtures, including their win against St Helens in golden point extra-time: as well as their dramatic defeat to Hull KR the following week in the play-off semi-finals.

Wigan Warriors: Chris Kendall

The RFL’s most senior and high-profile referee was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most commonly-seen referee in games involving the reigning champions in Super League in 2024.

Kendall officiated seven of Wigan’s games, which included their final three of the year: the 64-0 win over Salford, the 38-0 play-off triumph over Leigh and, of course, the Grand Final win against Hull KR.