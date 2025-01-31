The favourites and outsiders to be crowned Super League’s Man of Steel in 2025

The 2025 Super League season is just around the corner, which means bookmakers up and down the country are preparing their odds – including on who will be crowned this year’s Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Since 1977, a Man of Steel has been crowned each year, deciding the best performer of the season.

Once voted for by members of the press and then by Super League players themselves, the award is now based on a points system with the points allocated each week throughout the campaign by a select panel of former players.

Last year, Hull KR playmaker Mikey Lewis scooped the award as he enjoyed a starring role in the Robins’ run to their maiden Grand Final.

Lewis became the first KR player of the summer era to be crowned Man of Steel, and just the second ever following on from forward Gavin Miller in 1986.

So, who are the favourites to scoop the accolade this year, and who are the rank outsiders?

Please note that odds stated below are based on those offered by Betfred, Super League’s principal sponsor – accurate as of January 31, 2025.

The favourites to be crowned Super League’s Man of Steel in 2025

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s Wigan Warriors star Bevan French who leads the way as the outright favourite for the 2025 Man of Steel at 7/1.

French won the award in 2023, and there was widespread shock that he didn’t even make the cut for the top three last year en-route to a second successive Grand Final triumph.

New St Helens recruit Tristan Sailor is joint-second to be crowned Man of Steel this year, priced at 10/1 following his move over from the NRL.

And KR star Lewis is joint-third favourite to repeat his feat, along with Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton, at 12/1.

Elsewhere, the favourites list also includes Warrington ace and England captain George Williams (16/1) as well as Papua New Guinea star Judah Rimbu (18/1) following his arrival at Castleford Tigers in the off-season.

The full list of favourites can be seen below…

Bevan French (Wigan) – 7/1

Tristan Sailor (St Helens) – 10/1

Matty Ashton (Warrington) – 12/1

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – 12/1

Jack Welsby (St Helens) – 14/1

Matt Dufty (Warrington) – 16/1

George Williams (Warrington) – 16/1

Jai Field (Wigan) – 16/1

Tom Burgess (Huddersfield) – 18/1

Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) – 18/1

Judah Rimbu (Castleford) – 18/1

The outsiders (including the REALLY rank ones)

At the other end of the scale, a whopping 13 players have odds available at 40/1 or higher!

The joint-rank outsiders are veteran pair Leroy Cudjoe at Huddersfield and Paul Vaughan at Warrington – who are both priced at an eye-watering 66/1.

Among those at 50/1 are Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald and Jake Trueman, who has joined newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity from Hull FC.

St Helens duo Morgan Knowles and Mark Percival are in at 40/1 alongside new Hull FC recruit Zak Hardaker, who was crowned Man of Steel back in 2015 as a Leeds Rhinos player.

The full list of outsiders can be seen below…

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield) – 66/1

Paul Vaughan (Warrington) – 66/1

Innes Senior (Castleford) – 50/1

Nene Macdonald (Salford) – 50/1

Adam Swift (Huddersfield) – 50/1

Théo Fages (Catalans) – 50/1

Jake Trueman (Wakefield) – 50/1

Joe Burgess (Hull KR) – 40/1

Jayden Nikorima (Salford) – 40/1

Ryan Brierley (Salford) – 40/1

Zak Hardaker (Hull FC) – 40/1

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – 40/1

Mark Percival (St Helens) – 40/1

