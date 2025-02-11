The new Super League season begins this week, with a whole host of stars set to make their official debuts in the competition for their new clubs.

Whether it’s overseas imports of the highest calibre or long-serving players that have switched clubs and are starting a new chapter in their career, there will plenty of intrigue on show this weekend with a plethora of debuts.

And for us, there’s going to be a few players in particular that will take a while to get used to seeing in their new club colours..

Rhyse Martin at Hull KR

Like a couple of other players on this list, it was hard to imagine Martin playing for anyone other than Leeds Rhinos, in truth – such has been the impact he had at AMT Headingley.

Martin was so strongly associated with the Rhinos that you couldn’t imagine him in another shirt – and it does look strange seeing him in the red and white of Hull KR!

Tommy Makinson at Catalans

Another prime example of the situation above with Martin here – more so in this case, perhaps. It felt certain that Makinson would be a one-club man and spend his entire career with St Helens.

But in 2025, Makinson will be playing against the Saints – and potentially scoring against them too. Should that happen, particularly at the Totally Wicked Stadium, it will be a weird experience that will take some getting used to!

Jake Connor at Leeds Rhinos

The ultimate pantomime villain at AMT Headingley – even as recently as a few months ago! If you’d said back in the summer when he was shushing the South Stand that Jake Connor would be in a Leeds Rhinos shirt in 2025 well.. who knows what kind of response you’d have got.

But here Connor is, looking to kick-start his career in blue and amber: and the early signs are incredibly promising indeed. It could turn out to be a masterstroke from the Rhinos.

Tom Burgess at Huddersfield

Having been one of the biggest stars of the NRL for a prolonged period, it’s strange to see Burgess back in Super League full stop, we’d argue!

Tristan Sailor at St Helens

He’s one of the biggest stars in Super League this year – and it will take some getting used to seeing Sailor in the Red Vee.

Jake Trueman at Wakefield

Okay, he did sign midway through last year: but he didn’t play during Wakefield’s run to the Championship Grand Final.

But a player who has enjoyed his greatest success at Castleford Tigers, and was a real star at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, lining up for their old enemy in Trinity is another situation that might look a bit odd on first glance!

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at Hull KR

We’ve left the best one until last, surely!

We never thought we’d see the day when Waerea-Hargreaves would be strutting his stuff in Super League. The sight of him at Craven Park will be a joy to behold throughout 2025.