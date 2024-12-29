England star Dom Young says that, despite the rumours which have flown around over the last few months, a move into rugby union isn’t on the cards at this moment in time.

Dewsbury-born Young, who played two Super League games for Huddersfield Giants before heading Down Under, is currently preparing for a fifth successive campaign in the NRL.

Having first donned the shirt of Newcastle Knights, the prolific winger made the move to Sydney Roosters ahead of 2024 and scored 20 tries in his first 22 games for Trent Robinson’s side.

Young‘s manager, Michael Cincotta, told the British press that there had ‘always been strong interest from rugby union’ in his client earlier this year, and since then, there has been quiet whispers of a potential code switch.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ex-Super League and NRL centre signs new deal Down Under ahead of 2025

Dom Young makes admission as rugby union switch speculation addressed

But the 23-year-old has shut those whispers down, at least for now, with his future very much in the 13-a-side code.

Former Roosters team-mates Joseph Sua’ali’i and Joseph Manu have both recently made the move into union, but he won’t be following them.

Young is now an 11-time England international with 18 tries to his name for Shaun Wane’s side.

Admitting he has had interest in a move to union previously, but re-affirming his commitment to the Roosters, he told The Daily Telegraph: “There were a few rumours lately, but I haven’t really had any talks or anything like that.

“I have considered it in the past, and have had some talks with a couple of clubs before, but I came out here (to the NRL).

“It’s not even like that I want to play union, it’s just an option that I have considered.”

With 63 tries to his name in the NRL, Young is contracted to the Roosters until the end of the 2027 season.

Until then, unless the club grant him a release, he would be unable to sign elsewhere – regardless of whether that was in league or union.

LRL RECOMMENDS: NextGen – The Leeds Rhinos rugby union convert with a fascinating backstory