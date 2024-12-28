NextGen: The Leeds Rhinos rugby union convert with a fascinating backstory

It may have only been a pre-season friendly, but Boxing Day will likely be a day Leeds Rhinos half-back George Brown will never forget.

The teenager scored the match-winning try in the Rhinos’ 18-16 win over Wakefield Trinity in Leeds’ first hit-out ahead of the 2025 season. It also happened to be Brown’s unofficial first-team debut.

Leeds are well-stocked for half-backs going into 2025. First-choice pairing Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley will have competition from the likes of Jake Connor and Jack Sinfield, meaning Brown is unlikely to see too much game-time next year at senior level.

However, he has enough time on his side and is a player incredibly well-regarded at AMT Headingley by the club’s coaching staff.

A part of the club’s development system since under-14s and a product of Dewsbury Celtic, Leeds actually lost Brown for a period when he opted to cross codes and play rugby union. He went on to represent Yorkshire – before deciding to make the return to rugby league earlier this year.

That decision was almost immediately vindicated. Brown was thrown in for a debut in the club’s under-18s and in his first game at that age level, he went on to score four tries in a win against Wakefield Trinity in May. They could already be sick of the sight of the teenage half-back!

After a successful end to the year with the club’s under-18s, Brown was then named in Brad Arthur’s squad for the Boxing Day clash.

“When I told him that he was going to get an opportunity, you couldn’t take the smile off his face,” the Australian said.

And with the Rhinos behind in the closing stages, Brown showed huge determination and commitment to claim his first try at senior level: and it proved to be the match-winning score.

“He’s tenacious and he competes hard, he wanted that ball and wanted that try more than they wanted to stop it. It was really good for him,” Arthur said.

Brown himself was, understandably, delighted.

“It was really good,” he told the club after the game. “I was nervous coming off the bench but the starting boys put a great platform down to let us do our job when we get on and they laid that well.

“When you get on there’s a few boys that are in the same position so you know you’re not alone but really good, good to get that experience with the boys that you’ve played with for a few years now.”

What’s next for Brown? As mentioned, a run at Super League may not yet be in the immediate future given the stock of pivots ahead of him. But Brown will continue to play for the club’s academy and reserve sides throughout 2025: and may yet get a taste of senior rugby elsewhere on loan or dual-registration.

But the half-back has already shown he has a bright future ahead of him at AMT Headingley: and he looks set to be the latest star off the never-ending production line of talent at Leeds.