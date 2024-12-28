Ex-Super League and NRL star signs new deal Down Under ahead of 2025

Former Super League and NRL star Dean Whare will play on in 2024 having re-signed for reigning Ron Massey Cup champions Glebe Dirty Reds.

Whare, who will turn 35 next month, joined The Dirty Reds back in June.

The New South Wales Rugby League outfit became his first club since his departure from London Broncos at the end of their promotion-winning 2023 campaign, and he helped Glebe to a 4th-place finish.

They then saw off Ryde-Eastwood Hawks, Mount Pritchard Mounties and table-topping St Marys Saints in the play-offs before getting the better of Wentworthville Magpies in the second tier’s Grand Final.

And after that triumph, Whare – has agreed to remain with The Dirty Reds in 2025.

With 27 caps for New Zealand and one appearance for the Māori on an impressive CV, the veteran back’s 36 Super League games all came in a Catalans Dragons shirt.

Spending two seasons in Perpignan between 2021 and 2022, he would make a Grand Final appearance in the first of those campaigns, losing out to St Helens at Old Trafford.

Born in the city of Rotorua, Whare also featured over 150 times in the NRL between Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers, scoring 40 tries.

Glebe announced his re-signing via social media on Saturday – December 28 – as they posted on X (@glebedirtyreds): “The Glebe Dirty Reds are thrilled to announce that Dean Whare has re-signed with the club for a second straight season!

“Dean’s mid-season signing was pivotal in what would ultimately turn out to be a Premiership winning season in 2024.

“Here’s hoping we can go back-to-back in 2025!”

