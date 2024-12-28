Ranking rugby league’s 9 biggest derbies: Hull derby 2nd and Wigan Warriors feature TWICE

Few games stir the emotions for supporters and neutrals alike compared to a good old-fashioned derby match: and 2025 will feature a whole host of them.

Whether it’s local rivalries, games that have rich history behind them or matches that are must-see viewing, rivalries and derbies are a bedrock of the calendar.

But which ones are the best? We’re acutely aware it’s an incredibly divisive subject but we’ve decided to take the top nine and rank them, all the way through to what we reckon is the best of the bunch.

Shall we get started?

9. Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

The Battle of the Borough has been hugely compelling in the last couple of years given Leigh’s emergence: but let’s be real, it hasn’t quite had too many thrilling instalments in the summer era.

That will change in the coming years but the lack of regular, high-intensity meetings between the pair in recent years means this derby kicks off our list, rather than ranking any higher.

8. Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

It may not have been played in Super League for a decade now – but there’s no doubting that one of West Yorkshire’s biggest derbies still has its place on this list.

Bradford’s win over Leeds in the Challenge Cup a few years ago really rekindled the memories for fans of a certain age about when the Rhinos and the Bulls used to lock horns, especially in major finals.

If the Bulls ever got back into Super League, it would categorically rank higher on this list too!

7. Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings

Another derby that we’ve not seen for quite some time in Super League: but one which certainly stirs the emotions whenever the pair meet!

Split by just a handful of miles along the A57, they remain fierce rivals: even if the Wire’s big games these days are deemed to be against clubs like Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

6. Rochdale Hornets v Oldham

It may not get as much attention because neither team are in Super League: but it’s still one heck of a derby in our eyes!

The Hornets and the Roughyeds contest the Law Cup on an annual basis in pre-season and while they’ll be in different leagues in 2025 whenever they meet, it’s compelling viewing.

5. Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

It’s one of rugby league’s most historic and traditional rivalries: and one that rugby league lovers always make a point of attending at least once as a supporter!

4. Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Castleford versus Wakefield has been a rip-roaring derby for decades upon decades. It came into its own in the mid-2000s when the two clubs played off for the right to avoid relegation from Super League in what was deemed to be the inaugural Million Pound Game, with Wakefield winning.

And it’s back on the menu in 2025 following Trinity’s promotion to Super League. Few games match it when it comes to local bragging rights.

3. Workington Town v Whitehaven

Into the big three! Supporters of some clubs may well be annoyed their club’s rivalry is slotted below this all-Cumbrian affair: but they are incredibly special occasions.

Workington and Whitehaven are split by just a few miles, both towns live and breathe rugby league and it is one of those derbies that divides so many Cumbrians whenever the two meet.

We can’t wait for them to renew rivalries in 2025, too.

2. Hull FC v Hull KR

It’s probably no surprise which games are in the top two: but the order of them is going to divide opinion without question!

How do you split two of the fiercest derbies and rivalries there is across sport, let alone rugby league? Well, we’ve just nudged the Hull derby down into second for a couple of reasons.

The game above is traditionally played in bigger occasions and in major finals, and has been much more of a regular fixture on our screens throughout the Super League era.

Does it make it any less important? No. Are we going to stay out of Hull for a while after writing this? Probably.

1. Wigan v St Helens

The original derby, a game which has been staged in multiple major finals across the summer era and one of the most anticipated fixtures on the whole calendar. There is, in our opinion, nothing quite like Wigan versus St Helens.

Legend has it that the 19th Earl of Derby sanctioned the use of the derby name to two sporting events: the famous horse race which is staged at Epsom: and Wigan versus St Helens.

They’ve met in 20 major finals, are the sport’s two most successful clubs: it is THE biggest derby in the game.