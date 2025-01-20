Former Super League, NRL, State of Origin star pens deal for 2025 Down Under

Former Super League, NRL, and State of Origin ace Dylan Napa has agreed a deal to join reigning Ron Massey Cup champions Glebe Dirty Reds for 2025.

Brisbane-born Napa departed Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2024 campaign, calling time on his professional career.

Now 32, having won the NRL Grand Final with the Roosters in 2018, he had returned to the club for a second stint in 2023 following his departure from Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons were the only club he donned a shirt for in Super League, featuring 20 times across all competitions in 2022 as Steve McNamara’s side finished 4th before being knocked out of the play-offs by Leeds Rhinos.

With 54 first-grade games also played in a Canterbury Bulldogs shirt, Napa’s professional career came to an end with the prop having made almost 200 senior appearances at club level.

Former Super League, NRL, State of Origin star Dylan Napa pens deal for 2025 Down Under

Representing Queensland seven times in Origin and donning a shirt four times for the Cook Islands across two World Cups via his heritage, Napa saw his signing announced by Glebe on Monday morning.

The Dirty Reds posted on X, @glebedirtyreds, writing: “Welcome to the Glebe Dirty Reds Dylan Napa!

“With 198 NRL and Super League matches under his belt, and 7 State of Origin matches for Queensland, Dylan brings with him a wealth of experience.

“Welcome aboard Dylan. Here’s to a big 2025 in the Dirty Red jersey!!”

Napa will link back up with former Catalans team-mate Dean Whare at Glebe, with the former Kiwi international having re-signed with the Dirty Reds for 2025 after helping them to glory in the Ron Massey Cup last year.

