Numerous Super League clubs are in the hunt for Brandon Smith’s signature for 2026 as he prepares to leave Sydney Roosters, according to reports Down Under.

13-time New Zealand international Smith is currently recovering from ACL and MCL injuries suffered last September in a game against Canberra Raiders.

Born in Waiheke Island, the 28-year-old joined the Roosters in 2023, and his time with the club so far has been littered with controversy.

The Roosters had to deny claims he had been taking illegal substances on a live stream alongside team-mates last May, before the hooker missed a mandatory mid-season review session a few months later and caused uproar.

He is off-contract, and is virtually nailed on to depart the club come the end of this year – with reports now suggesting he still has plenty of suitors, including Super League clubs.

Sydney Roosters star ‘attracting interest’ from Super League clubs

Also able to slot in at loose, Smith now has 147 NRL appearances to his name having played over a century of first-grade games for Melbourne Storm before joining the Roosters.

Twice crowned an NRL champion during his time with Storm, Smith also starred off the interchange bench as they beat Leeds Rhinos in the 2018 World Club Challenge.

The identity of the clubs chasing his signature for 2026 haven’t been disclosed just yet, but news of there being plenty of interest in the Kiwi international has now broken.

Thursday morning saw The League Scene Pod post on X: “Brandon Smith is not short on suitors as he prepares to leave the Roosters after this season.

“News Corp report at least three NRL clubs have expressed interest, as well as some Super League sides.”

