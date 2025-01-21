Two England stars named among ‘NRL’s fastest’ with new St Helens signing featuring in list

England internationals and NRL superstars Herbie Farnworth and Dom Young have been named among the fastest players currently in the competition.

Both men have enjoyed stellar seasons for their new clubs, and both shone on Test duty for England during the series against Samoa.

Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth named among fastest players in the NRL

The Englishmen are both pushing the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jaylan De Groot for top spot.

Although Manly winger Jason Saab has clocked the fastest pace across the NRL for another season in 2024 with a time of 37.7 km/h, an unknown rookie is nipping at his heels in second.

Rising Gold Coast Titans fullback Jaylan De Groot has come from the clouds to beat out noted flyers Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Young for top speed clocked in an NRL game in 2024, according to data collected by Telstra Tracker and published in the Daily Telegraph in Australia.

De Groot recorded a speed of 37.2 km/h in his NRL debut against the Knights in round 26, where he scored a try after being called in late as a replacement fullback for Keano Kini.

His top pace beats that of Dolphins flyer Tabuai-Fidow, who was recorded at 36.8km/h. Roosters gun Young with rounds out the top four with a mighty 36km/h recorded.

Young also finished just above Dolphins back Farnworth, who ended the season in fifth with a top speed of 35.8km/h.

These stats will certainly please current England head coach Shaun Wane, with the duo expected to play a major role in the Test side for years to come, and especially building into the rearranged 2026 World Cup.

Farnworth and Young have established themselves as key men for Wane since the previous World Cup, with both men notching six caps apiece. To date, Farnworth has a steady haul of six tries, with Young beating that tally with nine scores to his name.

In other English interest, new St Helens signing Tristan Sailor finished the 2024 campaign as Brisbane’s fastest player, recording a steady 35.4km/h top speed total.

WE RECOMMEND ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League clubs on alert as Jackson Hastings’ Newcastle future ‘almost’ decided

👉🏻 Ranking Super League’s longest-serving coaches: Matt Peet 2nd..

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves 2025 scout report: best 17, contract drama, recruitment issues