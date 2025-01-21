The Rugby Football League have confirmed that the controversial tackle height laws introduced last year will remain in the academy and reserve competitions in 2025.

The sport was embroiled in controversy and drama last year after the governing body pushed through law changes which lowered the legal tackle height to below the armpit, despite severe push-back from various stakeholders.

The intention was for those changes to be transitioned into the professional game at men’s senior level this year – but the RFL eventually decided against making that switch for 2025.

But it would appear the changes remain possible in the future after the RFL decided to keep the tackle height changes in place for the two grades immediately below senior level.

The changes were among 44 recommendations accepted by the RFL’s board in 2024, which included a whole host of changes that are now in the professional game including the introduction of player match limits.

And reserve grade rugby will feature a different tackle height to Super League level once again in 2025.

Reserve and academy rugby will continue in the same structure in 2025, with both competitions featuring 12 teams: the 11 English clubs currently playing in Super League, plus Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls.

Both competitions will have 12 rounds, and will be played on alternate weekends throughout the upcoming year in a similar structure to 2024. St Helens are the reigning reserve grade champions, while Wigan won the 2024 academy championship.

Reserve grade rugby begins in 2025 on the weekend of March 7-9. Two weeks later, academy rugby kicks off for the new season on March 21-22.

