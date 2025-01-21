Brisbane Broncos have flatly denied speculation that they are set to purchase stricken Championship club London Broncos with a strongly-worded rebuttal.

The NRL heavyweights were linked with a sensational play to take control of London over the weekend, with reports in the British national media suggesting Brisbane were heading towards a deal that would see them acquire the Broncos.

But they have now hit back and denied those claims. Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy and the club’s chair, Karl Morris, have both knocked back that suggestion – with the pair insisting owning a club in England is not something they are considering at this time.

Morris insisted there is ‘zero interest’ from Brisbane in taking control of a club in England. He told the Daily Telegraph: “It’s the first I’ve heard of it. I understand there are people (interested in English clubs) in Australia.

“There is zero interest from us in an international football franchise.”

Donaghy then told the same publication that he had heard speculation English clubs were courting NRL teams for interest – but Brisbane would not be one of those clubs looking to get involved.

He said: “I’m aware of interest from English clubs seeking investment from their Australian counterparts but to be clear, ownership of a UK club is not something the Brisbane Broncos are considering right now.”

London are believed to be on the brink of a takeover deal that would save them and put them in a position to start the Championship season.

The deal is also likely to enable them to strengthen their squad further ahead of the season starting next month.

London face Goole in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

