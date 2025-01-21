The new Super League season is fast approaching – and tens of thousands of supporters have already committed to their clubs for 2025 by purchasing season tickets or memberships.

But there is still time for fans to purchase ahead of the new campaign, which begins in mid-February.

And across the competition, there are a wide range of prices when it comes to the cheapest season ticket cost at every club. In fact, some clubs are charging over twice the price that others are.

Here’s the run-down of every club’s cheapest season ticket as things stand – from the most affordable through to the most expensive.

Note: these prices are for full adult membership, and are accurate as of the time of writing (January 20).

Wakefield Trinity: £150 standing

At present, the cheapest season ticket you can buy in Super League is at the home of the competition’s newest club, Wakefield Trinity.

They are offering an adult ticket for a full season for just £150. It is a standing ticket, as opposed to seating, but works out at incredible value.

Trinity are hopeful of attracting bumper crowds to Belle Vue ahead of their first season back in the competition: and prices like this will surely help!

Hull FC: £175

The next cheapest season ticket is at Hull FC. Their memberships have actually gone off sale now for 2025 but they were offering a handful of tickets in their lowest category for just £175.

Huddersfield Giants: £225

Huddersfield have consistently made a commitment to offering some of Super League’s most affordable ticket prices, with their early bird offers always among the most competitive in the country.

With the new season approaching, you can still purchase a seat for the entire 2025 campaign for £225 – a price only beaten by just two Super League clubs as it stands.

Salford Red Devils: £242

There is great uncertainty surrounding Salford’s future at the minute, but they are another club who have always tried to make a big deal out of their ticket prices.

Their membership campaign was underpinned with a commitment to offer affordable Super League in 2025, and you can still get a membership for just £242 in either the South or East stands at the Salford Community Stadium.

Warrington Wolves: £260

Warrington have reported strong membership sales for 2025 and with less than a month to go until the new season, you can still get a membership at £260.

It is a standing ticket as opposed to a seating one, with seats slightly more expensive. But it still works out at £20 per home game.

Castleford Tigers: £260

The same price is applicable on the other side of the Pennines at Castleford Tigers, where a general admission membership also costs £260.

Like with Warrington, there are more expensive options available if you want to sit down, but the most affordable is a terrace season ticket.

Leeds Rhinos: £270

It’s a similar story across West Yorkshire at Leeds Rhinos. Their membership costs vary significantly as it stands, with options in the North Stand much, much higher.

But you can still stand on the terracing at AMT Headingley for a full season for just £270 season with the current prices.

Hull KR: £275 – standing

Rovers have sold memberships at extraordinary rates throughout 2025. But there are still a handful left according to the club – tucked on the terracing in the main stand in the area known as The Well.

That’ll set you back £275: a price only beaten by three clubs in Super League.

Wigan Warriors: £300

You could argue it’s decent value watching Wigan no matter what the cost (within reason!) these days, given the success Matt Peet’s side have had in recent years.

The cheapest membership for a full season at the Brick Community Stadium in January will set you back £300.

St Helens: £305

The Saints are just five pounds more than Wigan – but their cheapest membership option is for the terracing at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Leigh Leopards: £324

The most expensive membership/season ticket in Super League going into 2025 that will get you access to all home games comes at Leigh.

Their ‘white card’ membership will set you back £324 and if you wanted to purchase a membership today, that would be the most expensive in the competition.