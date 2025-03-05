The deadline for Salford Red Devils’ players to be paid has been pushed back again: with the Rugby League Players Association now entering the dispute as the squad wait for their February salaries.

Salford’s players and staff are still waiting to receive their salaries for February, which were due to be paid at the end of last week.

Crisis meetings between the club’s new owners and the Rugby Football League have been taking place on Wednesday, with Salford’s players refusing to train until they are paid in full. That has plunged Friday’s game at Castleford into doubt.

Salford have named a squad compliant with a £1.2million sustainability cap following approval by the RFL on Wednesday morning: but it only comprises 17 players.

The Red Devils’ new hierarchy are understood to have spoken with the available playing group about them playing on Friday night – but it now looks likely they could only be paid on the morning of that game at the earliest.

And that has led the RLPA to become involved in the matter, with the head of the players’ union, Garreth Carvell, telling Love Rugby League he will do what is right to protect his members – while also confirming the deadline for payment has been pushed back again.

Carvell said: “I’ve spoken to the RFL who were happy with what has been said by the new owners and the evidence they’ve provided, however, the deadline of payment today has been moved back.

“Unsurprisingly the players and staff are very concerned. We will contact the club should the next deadline pass without payment to work with the club and take any action that is needed to recover the wages owed.”

Carvell reiterated that the RLPA will do whatever is necessary to recoup lost or unpaid salaries for any player, not just Salford’s squad.

“Putting the current Salford scenario aside, we need to be clear with everyone in the game; The RLPA UK, (a branch of the GMB) are the recognised union within rugby league and we will not hesitate to launch litigation for the unlawful deduction of wages should any member have to face these types of losses beyond any reasonable period.

“We are the only security that the players have and that can be evidenced when you consider the fact that we have recovered hundreds of thousands in unpaid wages over the past few years and millions in compensation.”

