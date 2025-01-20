Every Super League player set to miss the start of 2025 due to injury

The 2025 Super League campaign is just a few weeks away, and there are still plenty of players racing against the clock to make sure they’re fit for Round 1.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors kick off the new season on the evening of Thursday, February 13 when they welcome neighbours Leigh Leopards to The Brick Community Stadium.

Two games from Round 1 then take place on Valentine’s Day, with a further two on Saturday, February 15.

The opening round of the campaign will be completed on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16 when Warrington Wolves make the trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Below, we’ve delivered a club-by-club injury update, listing every player we’re aware of that is an injury doubt for Round 1.

Alongside the player’s name, we’ve included what their injury problem is, and when they’re expected to return if that information is known.

* Correct at the time of writing on January 20, 2025

Castleford Tigers

Rowan Milnes dons his Player of the Match medal following a Castleford Tigers victory in 2024

Rowan Milnes – Knee (end of February)

Catalans Dragons

None known

Huddersfield Giants

Adam Clune – Thigh (Unknown)

Leroy Cudjoe – Finger (Expected to be fit for Round 1)

George King – Ankle (April)

Tui Lolohea – Thigh (Unknown)

Taane Milne – Personal Reasons (end of February)

Zac Woolford – Ankle (Unknown)

Hull FC

Jack Charles in action for Hull FC in 2024

Jack Charles – Hamstring (Unknown)

Nick Staveley – Returning from an ACL (Unknown)

Hull KR

Mikey Lewis – Recovery from groin surgery (Early February)

Sam Luckley – Recovery from wrist surgery (Mid-February)

Leeds Rhinos

Alfie Edgell – Fractured jaw (Unknown)

Lachie Miller – Serious hamstring issue (Expects to be ready for Round 1)

Jarrod O’Connor – Knee (Round 3 or 4)

Leigh Leopards

Edwin Ipape in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Edwin Ipape – Recovery from rotator cuff surgery (50/50 for Round 1)

Salford Red Devils

None known

St Helens

None known

Wakefield Trinity

Thomas Doyle celebrates his try for Wakefield Trinity in their 1895 Cup final triumph against Sheffield Eagles at Wembley in June 2024

Thomas Doyle – Recovery from shoulder surgery (Unknown)

Josh Griffin – Recovery from groin surgery (Unknown)

Tom Johnstone – Broken leg (Expected to be fit for Round 1)

Warrington Wolves

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Recovery from shoulder surgery (Expected to be fit for Round 1)

James Harrison – Back issue (Expected to be fit for Round 1)

Sam Powell – Recovery from shoulder surgery (Expected to be fit for Round 1)

Josh Thewlis – Recovery from shoulder surgery (Expected to be fit for Round 1)

Wigan Warriors