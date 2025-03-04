Salford Red Devils measures reimposed by RFL as club summoned to crisis meeting

The Rugby Football League have reimposed a sustainability cap of £1.2million on Salford Red Devils after their failure to pay players and staff for the month of February.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier on Tuesday how Salford had still yet to pay those at the club despite a takeover going through midway through last month.

They have only just come out of special measures limiting them to the players they can select to the value of £1.2million but now, ahead of Friday’s game at Castleford, those measures have been reimposed immediately.

Furthermore, the governing body have summoned Salford’s new ownership model to a meeting on Wednesday morning, when they must explain the latest financial difficulties facing the club.

In a statement, the RFL confirmed the measures.

They said: “The RFL Special Measures Committee have determined at their meeting earlier today that in addition to the existing restrictions on player movements in and out of Salford Red Devils that were already in place, the Sustainability Cap of £1.2m that was imposed on the club in February, and lifted ahead of their Betfred Super League Round Two fixture, will be reimposed immediately.

“In addition, Salford Red Devils have been asked to update and explain to the RFL’s Special Measures Committee and representatives from Rugby League Commercial at a meeting on Wednesday morning the current position regarding non-payment of staff, and how this will be rectified as well as a wider update on the club’s financial sustainability.”

