Leeds Rhinos winger and Super League’s all-time top try-scorer, Ryan Hall, is the first guest on a brand new feature for 2025 on Love Rugby League: My Life in League.

Throughout the year, some of rugby league’s biggest names will be sitting down to discuss their journey in the sport. From the amateur club where their story began, to their childhood heroes and their standout memories on the pitch.

Hall has had a stellar career at the very top of the sport. This is his story – told exclusively by him..

First club?

Oulton Raiders. I played football and had two groups of mates, one who played football and one who played rugby. I ended up going down to the rugby team after messing about at football with Oulton and I eventually went down. I took to rugby a lot better than I did football, I guess!

My son now plays there too so it’s good to see the same people and still see how the club is progressing.

First rugby hero?

I actually wouldn’t say I had one because I didn’t really watch rugby growing up, as strange as that sounds! I couldn’t answer that, it’s a bit embarrassing but when I first got into the first-team at Leeds and got into the changing rooms, I didn’t know much and I didn’t know everyone.

I just wasn’t that bothered!

First academy coach?

John Bastian – who is still here today. He’s been on a journey like me and left the club and come back: it’s the pull of Leeds, I guess.

He watched me when I was playing at Oulton and got me signed at Leeds. Him and Bob Pickles scouted me.

First senior coach?

Tony Smith. He’s given me three debuts: my Leeds debut, my Hull KR debut and my international debut.

Tony is another who’s gone on a journey and he’s changed a lot in terms of coaching – I don’t think his personality has changed! He was very one-way and by the time I got to KR it was a totally different philosophy, which is really cool. He developed with the game.

Debut?

Probably one of the craziest debuts ever – the infamous Magic Weekend game against Bradford in Cardiff. I was originally going to be the 18th man but someone got injured the day before.

I didn’t tell my friends I was playing, and people were watching it on the TV and they saw me in the changing rooms getting my shirt pulled on. That was crazy.. I mean it was offside wasn’t it. Let’s not beat around the bush!

First senior try?

Away at St Helens, I think in my third or fourth game. It was at Knowsley Road, I remember playing in that black kit. I was playing outside Keith Senior that day. I can remember it more because I’ve seen videos of it but I don’t think I’ll ever forget that.

First trophy?

At senior level, it would be the 2008 Grand Final because I was 18th man the previous year, in 2007. But my first Leeds trophy was another crazy game I’ll never forget – a 1-0 win in the Academy Grand Final against Hull in 2006. I don’t think you’ll ever see a scoreline like that again.

Again though, in 2008 I was due to be 18th man for the Grand Final. Brent Webb pulled out early in the week of that 2008 Grand Final and Lee Smith went to fullback and won the Harry Sunderland Trophy, and I went in on the wing.

In the hotel before we went, we were waiting for the bus to turn up, we were playing one-touch football in a circle. I don’t know where it came from and would you believe it in the game, I scored that try with the kick through. Maybe that little football warm-up helped!

Favourite game?

There’s been a lot, hasn’t there. The first Grand Final was obviously very good but I would say the 2011 Four Nations.

I scored that try in the corner against Australia and all of a sudden, I’ve ended up on the Golden Boot shortlist. Those games against Australia and New Zealand, they’re always up there.

Winning the Lance Todd Trophy in 2014, the 2015 Grand Final.. thinking about it, for that moment alone, and what it meant for so many people, it’d be that night: the 2015 Grand Final.