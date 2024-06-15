Chris Hill has joined a very, very exclusive club of rugby league players.

The Huddersfield Giants forward brought up his 550th career appearance in their defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday night. While many of the game’s all-time greats have passed that number, in the modern era, it’s a much rarer feat.

With concussion stand-downs understandably becoming more commonplace too, it’s highly unlikely many players will reach that tally in the coming years – which makes Hill’s achievement as one of only six players in the modern era to get to 550 all the more remarkable.

Here’s those six men, starting with Hill.

All statistics courtesy of the Rugby League Record Keepers Club website.

Chris Hill (550)

Chris Hill in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

As mentioned, we’re starting with the man of the moment, Hill’s 550th career game came in Friday night’s clash at Hull KR for Huddersfield Giants.

Hill’s 508 club appearances have come for three different clubs, with 160 appearances for Leigh at the start of his career followed by 297 for Warrington Wolves, in which he established himself as one of the world’s premiere prop forwards.

Hill also has 38 England caps and four for Great Britain, and he is undoubtedly among the modern era’s all-time standout forwards.

Micky Higham (554)

Micky Higham in action at the 2019 Summer Bash for Leigh Centurions

One of Super League’s most iconic hookers, Higham’s 541 club appearances came for four different clubs. He made over 100 appearances for Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and St Helens, with another 97 for Wigan Warriors along the way.

He has representative honours for England A, England and Great Britain to his name, taking his career tally past the 550 mark.

Jamie Peacock (557)

An absolute legend at both club and international level, Peacock remains one of the most respected forwards of his generation.

He is another who passed the 550-game mark late on in his career. He made 289 appearances for Leeds Rhinos, winning every domestic trophy on offer in the process, as well as 207 for Bradford – where he also won a domestic treble at Odsal!

Throw in four appearances for Featherstone, four for Hull KR and another 53 at representative and international level, and Peacock’s career record speaks for itself.

Keith Senior (559)

One of the finest centres ever to grace the modern era, Senior had a long and storied career at the very highest level with Leeds Rhinos, Sheffield Eagles and the likes of Great Britain at representative level.

140 of his 559 appearances came for Sheffield, before the move to Leeds which saw him won a plethora of domestic honours during the Rhinos’ golden generation. He made 365 appearances for Leeds, with 54 more coming at representative level.

Kevin Sinfield (569)

Kevin Sinfield kicking a goal for Leeds Rhinos in the 2015 Super League Grand Final

Another member of Leeds’ golden generation, Sinfield made almost all of his 569 career appearances for Leeds Rhinos. He featured in 521 games for the Rhinos across an iconic rugby league career.

His other 48 games came at representative and international level. Sinfield played four times for Lancashire, 29 times for England and 15 times for Great Britain.

James Roby (594)

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

No man in the Super League era has reached the gargantuan total of 600 career appearances. The man who came closest? Legendary St Helens hooker James Roby, who finished his career on 594 games.

Roby played a staggering 551 times for St Helens, the most in the club’s entire history. He has 36 appearances for England to his name as well as seven caps for Great Britain.

However, that left him just shy of the magic 600 mark: could Hill continue for long enough to surpass Roby’s tally and potentially reach 600?

