Prime Minister’s touching message to Kevin Sinfield as fundraising nears £1million

Kevin Sinfield has started the final leg of his 230-mile fundraising run for Rob Burrow and the motor neurone disease community: and has received a message of support from Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the process.

Sinfield and his team set off from the BBC’s studio in Salford Quays just after 8am before heading to Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

The Leeds Rhinos legend’s latest superhuman effort began in Liverpool last Sunday, in memory of his good pal and former teammate Burrow, who passed away in June after a long battle with MND.

In a video message posted on social media to Sinfield, Starmer said: “Kevin, I would just like to say a massive thank you for what you are doing. It is completely inspirational, almost unbelievable in terms of the endurance, the commitment, the dedication that you’re putting into such an important cause.

“And also to know that by what you’re doing, that vital research can be done so other people will benefit hugely from what you’re doing so there’s the physical side, which is just incredible and inspiring, but also the achievement, the consequences, quite profound, and that’ll be so good for so many people when that research is done so much more quickly. So just a very humble thank you.”

Kevin, what you are doing is inspirational. As you embark on the final leg of your challenge today, I send a massive thank you, for your dedication and commitment to such an important cause. pic.twitter.com/HaE8FZr2hA — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 7, 2024

On the final day of his challenge – dubbed Running Home for Christmas – the Oldham-born inspiration will run from Old Trafford to his home in Saddleworth in the Pennine Hills.

The first leg of his week-long challenge began with a run between Liverpool and Wrexham on Sunday, followed by a 60km run between Gloucester and Bristol.

Sinfield – and his team – then completed a series of 50km runs around Belfast, Glasgow, East Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

This is Sinfield’s fifth annual challenge for the MND community, having raised almost £10million in the first four events.

At the time of writing, Sinfield and his team have raised more than £964,000 as they enter the final day of the superhuman challenge.

Members of the public can sponsor Sinfield by clicking HERE or by texting Kevin10 to 70143 to donate £10.

