Third Super League club enter race to sign Rhyse Martin in 2025

Warrington Wolves have reportedly entered the race to sign Rhyse Martin for the 2025 season.

Martin is a man in-demand for next year. He is off-contract with Leeds Rhinos, but they are keen to retain the services of a player who has been with them for a number of years and has proven to be one of their best overseas imports in a long while.

But Rugby League Live revealed this week that Leigh Leopards have stepped up a pursuit of Martin as they look to bolster their options in the pack for next season.

And now, it has emerged that Warrington are also looking to make a play for Martin, with Sam Burgess’ side entering the race for the Papua New Guinea international, according to Sky Sports.

Martin would likely be a straight swap for the outgoing Matty Nicholson at the Wire. He is believed to be heading to the NRL in 2025 after closing in on a move to Canberra Raiders.

Smith admitted during his media duties on Friday that the Rhinos are keen to keep their goal-kicker beyond this year.

“We’d like Rhyse to stay and Rhyse has been made an offer,” he said.

“That’s something that, along with a few other players, that Ian (Blease) will get his head around when he’s in the building. We’ll discuss that and take the appropriate course of action as it goes. We want Rhyse to stay.”

However, it seems the fight to retain him is set to get even tougher, with Martin being courted by yet another club with cap space and quota space for 2025.

He remains one of the most high-profile players on the open market in Super League, and a decision is expected to be made on Martin’s future in the coming weeks.

