John Bateman will not be a Wakefield Trinity player in 2025 – with the ambitious Championship club retaining no plans whatsoever to sign the England international, Love Rugby League has been told.

Bateman has been the subject of increasing speculation over his future, with the Wests Tigers man one of a number of players who has reportedly been offered to English clubs as they plot an overhaul of their first-team squad after another disappointing NRL season.

That has led to accelerating speculation that Wakefield are interested in making a move for the player and making him the third England international to sign up for their squad in 2025, alongside Test team-mates Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

But Love Rugby League has been told that under no circumstances will Bateman be a Wakefield player in 2025. Trinity have not been offered Bateman at any stage, nor have they any plans to launch a bid to sign a player who would command a hefty salary if he were to return to England.

Bateman is earning around $600,000 – over £300,000 – at Wests, meaning he would instantly command marquee player money. Trinity have spent significantly to sign the likes of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken and have further recruitment plans lined up if they are given the green light to return to Super League next season.

But a move for Bateman at this time is out of the question, despite the feverish rumours that had been building over a potential move for the player.

Bateman is also understood to have no desire to return to England in the near future, and is determined to make a success of his time with Wests.

The 30-year-old still has another year remaining on his contract with the Tigers this season.

