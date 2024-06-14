Hull KR star Ryan Hall’s first words after breaking Super League try record

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall has surpassed Danny McGuire’s record for Super League tries, with an astonishing 248 to his name during his distinguished career.

The 36-year-old scored two tries in Hull KR’s 32-6 win over Huddersfield Giants at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night to break the Super League record, which was held by his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire for a number of years.

Hall had to wait patiently for his record-breaking moment, having not scored in his previous four games, but his Hull KR teammates made sure to celebrate that with him on Friday night as he went over for his brace in a night that goes down in Super League history.

The England stalwart, who has won 42 caps in total for Great Britain and England, now sits at the top of Super League’s all-time try scoring charts.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his record-breaking moment, Hall said: “It’s really pleasing, I didn’t want to make too much of it!

“I’m really pleased for what I’ve done, try-scoring goes down as a winger’s thing and I’ve played there for quite a few years so I’m glad to get there. It’s like buses, isn’t it?! It took me ages to get there, it’s been a long time coming. I’m glad I got there finally.”

